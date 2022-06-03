The 2022 Longview Area 7-on-7 season begins on Monday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium.
The league will play eight games each Monday for the next four weeks. Games will last 30 minutes, with a 10-minute intermission between games.
Varsity games will be played at Lobo Stadium, and JV games will take place on the grass practice fields. The OL/DL Challenge will be held in the Longview High School Turf Room.
Monday, June 6
5 p.m.: Longview A vs. Hallsville and Gladewater vs. Kilgore; 5:40 p.m.: Sabine vs. Longview B and Pine Tree vs. Spring Hill; 6:20 p.m.: Hallsville vs. Kilgore and Gladewater vs. Longview A; 7 p.m.: Pine Tree vs. Sabine and Longview B vs. Spring Hill
Monday, June 13
5 p.m.: Longview B vs. Gladewater and Pine Tree vs. Kilgore; 5:40 p.m.: Sabine vs. Hallsville and Spring Hill vs. Longview A; 6:20 p.m.: Gladewater vs. Pine Tree and Kilgore vs. Longview B; 7 p.m.: Hallsville vs. Spring Hill and Longview A vs. Sabine
Monday, June 20
5 p.m.: Longview B vs. Longview A and Pine Tree vs. Hallsville; 5:40 p.m.: Gladewater vs. Spring Hill and Kilgore vs. Sabine; 6:20 p.m.: Hallsville vs. Gladewater and Longview A vs. Pine Tree; 7 p.m.: Spring Hill vs. Kilgore and Sabine vs. Longview B
Monday, June 27
5 P.M.: Spring Hill vs. Longview B and Pine Tree vs. Kilgore; 5:40 p.m.: Longview A vs. Hallsville and Sabine vs. Gladewater; 6:20 p.m.: Longview B vs. Pine Tree and Spring Hill vs. Kilgore; 7 p.m.: Sabine vs. Longview A and Gladewater vs. Hallsville