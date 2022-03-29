Marshall’s softball team was unable to snap Longview’s winning streak as the Lady Lobos won their third straight game with an 8-3 win over the Lady Mavs in Marshall Tuesday night. Longview now holds an overall record of 14-7-1 and a district record of 4-2 while the Lady Mavs fall to 9-14-2 overall and 1-5 against district opponents.
Marshall scored its three runs on seven hits. Caitlyn Elelnburg pitched all seven innings where she allowed eight runs on 10 hits and struck out 10 batters. Maggie Truelove was had one hit. Ellenburg reached on a single, an error and scored one run. Tierrani Johnson went 2-for-3 with a home run. Lauren Minatrea reached on a walk and scored one run. Bri Theus went 1-for-3. Jakayla Rusk was 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI.
Reagan Rios got the start from the circle where she pitched the first two innings, allowing no runs on two hits and struck out three batters. She was relieved at the start of the third inning by Reagan Fleet who pitched the remainder of the game, allowing three runs on five hits and struck out nine batters. Kei Lister reached on a hit-by-pitch, two singles, scored two runs and had one RBI. Paris Simpson went 1-for-3 and homered in the fourth inning. Betsy Martinez was 1-for-4 with a run. Madison Jones finished 3-for-4 with one run. Reagan Fleet reached on two base hits, a fielder’s choice, scored two runs and had one RBI. Bailey Quinn was 2-for-2 with a home run and one RBI.
Lister reached on a hit-by-pitch before stealing second and third. She then ran home to score the first game when Hilsey laid down a bunt and reached base on a fielder’s choice. Ellenburg struck out three batters in the inning as the Lady Lobos brought their 1-0 lead into the bottom of the second.
Johnson sent the ball back to the wall for a two-out, standup triple but that was followed by a strikeout to end the inning, making the score 1-0 after one complete inning.
Neither team was able to score in the second inning. The top of the third saw Longview go three up three down. Two outs were on the board in the bottom of the third when Ellenburg reached on a single and Johnson was walked, putting two runners on base for the Lady Mavs but a questionable strike call ended the inning and left Marshall trailing 1-0 after three innings.
Martinez and Jones each singled to lead off the fourth inning. An RBI single from Fleet scored Martinez and advanced Jones to third base. Jones tagged up to score on an RBI sacrifice fly from Quinn. Fleet was brought home on an RBI single from Lister. Simpson then brought Lister home on a two-run homer to give the Lady Lobos a 6-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fourth inning.
Minatrea led off with a walk and two batters later, she was brought home on an RBI-dobule from Rusk to put the Lady Mavs on the scoreboard. Rusk made her way around to third base but the Lady Mavs were unable to add another run as they trailed 6-1 after four innings.
Marshall forced Longview to go three up, three down in the top of the fifth. With one out in the bottom half of the inning, Ellenburg reached on an error and made her way around to third base. Another error allowed her to run home and score Marshall’s second run of the night. Johnson then sent the ball to the scoreboard for a solo home run to cut Longview’s lead 6-3 with five innings in the books.
Fleet led off the top of the sixth inning with a single before stealing second and third with no outs. She was brought on a two-run homer from Quinn. Lister reached with a one-out single. She then stole her way around to third base but was unable to find her way home as the Lady Lobos went to the bottom of the sixth where Marshall went three up, three down, all on strikeouts as the Lady Mavs trailed 8-3 heading to the seventh inning.
Two outs were on the board in the top of the seven when Jones tried to stretch a single into a double and was tagged out at second for the final out of the top of the inning, bringing it to the bottom of the seventh where the Lady Mavs would have one last chance to tie or win the game.
Truelove came up with an infield single with one out but that was followed by the final two outs of the night as the Lady Lobos sealed up the 8-3 win over the Lady Mavs.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday in Mount Pleasant. Longview will travel to Sulphur Springs.