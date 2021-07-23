Twenty of the top high school and college student athletes in East Texas will be honored on Thursday — with one being named the best of the best — at the inaugural Longview Orthopedic Clinic Student-Athlete of the Year Banquet.
The event is set for Thursday at the Cherokee Club at Lake Cherokee, with former Baylor quarterback Seth Russell serving as the event’s guest speaker.
The twenty Athletes of the Week represent Longview High School, Pine Tree High School, Hallsville High School, Marshall High School, Gilmer High School, Carthage High School, Gladewater High School, Sabine High School, White Oak High School, Daingerfield High School, Longview Christian School, St. Mary’s, LeTourneau University and Northeast Texas Community College.
Russell played at Baylor University from 2013-2016, completing 345 of 606 passes for 5,461 yards, 60 touchdowns and 18 interceptions and rushing for 1,240 yards and 20 scores during his career.
He went undrafted, but attended NFL rookie camps with the Oakland Raiders and New Orleans Saints and also had tryouts with the Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys before retiring in 2017 due to lingering issues with an injured ankle.
Those vying for Student Athlete of the Year on Thursday will be:
Longview: Braden Nickels, Alejandro Rojas Monsivais, Camryn Jacobs and Joshko Lipp; Pine Tree: Abby Short, Jia Lewis and Ethan Morgan; Hallsville: Carter Rojas; Marshall: Garrett Cotten and Kamryn Turner; Gilmer: Chloe Ray; Carthage: Austin Morgan; Gladewater: D.J. Allen; Sabine: Callie Sparks; White Oak: Brian Williams; Daingerfield: Chris Thompson; Longview Christian School: Raven East; St. Mary’s: Isabella Aguilar; LeTourneau: Kianna Crow; Northeast Texas CC: Cole Modgling.