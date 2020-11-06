It only took three sets for Longview’s volleyball team to come away with a win over the Lady Mavs in 77, Marshall Friday, as the Lady Lobos swept their way to a victory with scores of 25-15, 25-7, 25-7.
Marshall now holds a district record of 3-7 while Longview is 7-4.
Katelynn Jones led Marshall with 11 digs and one ace. Emily Hill had seven Kills. Mahogani Wilson and Mia Dunaway each had four kills apiece.
Longview’s Miah Colbert had 11 kills.Brayleight Mitchell was right behind her with 10 and Peja Mathis had seven. Jailyn Rusk. Angell Evans led Longview in digs with 20 while Anna Skinner and Sara Frederick each had 10 digs.
Longview struck first but a kill from Dunaway tied it up at 1-1. The next three points went in favor of the Lady Lobos who then went on to spread their lead to 10-4 and forced Marshall to call the first timeout of the game.
Longview continued to hold its lead. Hill had a pair of points that led to Marshall cutting its deficit to six points. A kill from Mathis made the score 21-14 in favor of Longview. Marshall added one more point in the set but the Lady Lobos sealed up the 25-15 win to take a 1-0 lead.
A kill from Colbert gave the Lay Lobos the first lead of the second set. Moments later, a kill from Mathis gave Longview a 5-0 lead and forced Marshall to call timeout. The Lady Lobos continued pouring it on and built a 14-0 lead. Hill put the Lady Mavs on the scoreboard with a point but Longview kept building its lead. Hill added another point but the Lady Mavs trailed 20-2. Marshall put together a small string of points but the Longview finished the set off with a 25-7 win.
The third set saw Longview draw first blood before Marshall tied it up briefly at 1-1. Longview scored the next eight points to go up 9-1 before Hill scored the Lady Mavs’ second point of the set. It continued to be smooth sailing for the Lady Lobos who put it on cruise control. A kill from Colbert put Longview just one point away from the three-game sweep. Mathis then sealed it up with a kill to win set three 25-7 and sweep the Lady Mavs.
Marshall will return to action Tuesday in Mount Pleasant. Longview is set to play its final home game of the year against Sulphur Springs.