The long-awaited announcement of Jalen Hale’s future home finally occurred when he picked up a University of Alabama-themed necklace during Wednesday afternoon’s college football commitment ceremony at Longview High School’s Lobo Coliseum.
“The relationships I have built, I feel like it was home to me,” Hale said of the reason behind his Alabama commitment. “I got a good relationship with all the coaches. I had already told them that I was locked in. This morning, every position coach texted me, and they were like, ‘Do great today’. I like that.”
The Longview High School four-star wide receiver prospect considered his different options with family members, and was joined by them at Wednesday’s event. Ultimately, a few things stood out that helped him choose Alabama over contenders Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M, and his 35 total offers.
“I’m very, very proud of him,” Shunita Hale said of her son’s college football opportunity. “It’s been a long process. We’ve been to so many great visits. We narrowed it down, and it’s a blessing.”
“Alabama has put multiple players in the NFL, so their development process has been great,” Jalen’s father Courtney Hale added. “Right now, they have 10 or 12 guys that’s already graduated on the team. That was a big plus to us too. Education is always important. Just knowing that they already had those guys with a degree playing football, that was major for both of us.”
The Crimson Tide is excited to welcome a player that has earned 110 receptions for 2,308 yards and 32 touchdowns during his Texas high school football career so far. That includes 14 catches for 290 yards and four scores in the first four weeks of his senior season.
“They always told me I got a chance to start as a freshman,” Hale said of what he’s heard from Alabama coaches. “They have a freshman plan this year. If you go to the school, put in the work, and learn the playbook, you will have the chance.”
Longview athletic director and head football coach John King has enjoyed watching Hale’s development over the past four years, and has high expectations for his star receiver at the collegiate level.
“I’m extremely proud,” said King. “He put in a lot of work. It’s not an easy task to be a four or five-star recruit.”
“The future is bright for Jalen,” he continued. “He’s got a unique skill set. He has speed, athleticism, great hands, is a great route runner, and is physical in his blocks. He’s a perfect fit for the college level.”
Hale received important experience and coaching during his four years with Longview High School’s football program, and feels better prepared for the collegiate level because of all of it.
“Coach King stayed on me,” Hale said of his time with Longview football. “He always told me to remain humble, work hard, and hang around people that’s on the same thing that you are. So, I always look into that.”