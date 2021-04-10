Today will be my first tip to Globe Life Field since they opened up the new part to fans.
I’m still not 100 percent on board with the idea of the Rangers not playing in Globe Life Park (don’t get the two parks confused) but the front office made the move without calling me for my approval and also designed the new park without my final say as well.
There are several things that had my stamp of approval about the club’s former home that at least for now, aren’t carrying over to the new park.
For example: at Globe Life Park, we used to bring a cooler full of food and drinks. The cooler had to be a soft cooler but the park’s security allowed it. One game, my uncle, not knowing it had to be a soft cooler, tried to bring in hard cooler. When security informed him it had to be soft, he apologized and told them he chose the hard one because it was bigger but had a soft cooler in his car and a security member gave him a ride back to his car so he could switch coolers. Globe Life Field may have that same friendly service but it currently doesn’t have the luxury of being able to bring a cooler of food and drinks.
Granted, some of that is certainly because of COVID protocol because there are other rules that weren’t in place before, like all tickets are digital. I had to re-download the MLB Ballpark app, and we definitely can’t bring in any coolers as the park only allows purses and wallets no larger than nine inches by five inches as well as medical bags and diaper bags for fans with young children. I’m fairly certain security will search diaper bags so I’d advise against trying to disguise a cooler as a diaper bag.
Because the COVID protocols are also still in place, fans are required to wear masks. The protocol states the masks need to be on at all times unless actively eating or drinking. However, I’ve noticed a lot of mask-less fans from watching games on TV. Perhaps they get food and a drink and then keep it off.
I’m curious as to whether the rules will go away or stick around post-COVID. I hope I’m wrong but I have a feeling that they’re here to stay. Regardless though, I’m not going to allow the rules to take away any enjoyment from the games. I’m just excited about being in the stands as a fan of the team and of the game. Also, I get to add a baseball to my collection today.