No matter what happens for the rest of the year, 2020 will always be linked with the coronavirus.
When we hear “9/11” we instantly think of the terrorist attacks on that tragic day in 2001.
In the future, when we hear “2020,” it will likely spark discussions about where we were and what we were doing during this time period.
I realize both 9/11 and the coronivirus go way beyond sports and to make it about sports and sports alone would be an injustice.
However, as I wrote about in a previous column, sports go beyond just the games and affect a lot of people, especially those who make a living in the world of sports.
That’s one reason we’re trying to do senior spotlights and feature stories.
These kids have worked extremely hard, only to see their final season come to an end.
Sure, some of them might play at the next level, but that’s a very, very small percentage and even those who do, this is their last time to play with their teammates.
I know from talking to several high school and college seniors that it hurts to see them give up something they love sooner than expected.
It will also be interested in seeing how this affects national sports.
How many games will actually end up being played and will any postseasons get pushed back?
Will the NBA have playoffs this year?
After 9/11, sports were put on hold, but not for as long as we’ve gone without them.
The NFL eventually decided to move the games it missed that week after the attacks to what was originally slated as Week 17 games and therefore, pushed back the postseason, and the Super Bowl was in February for the first time.
That biggest football game is now in February as well.
There were several great sports stories that followed September 11, my favorite being when President George W. Bush threw the first pitch at the World Series.
Once this whole thing clears, I look forward to hearing and experiencing more great sports stories, on both the local and national level.
I wonder if we’ll one day see an eposode of 30-for-30 about the current time.
It’s also crazy to think that high school seniors were born the same school year of the 2001 terrorist attacks and then this happens to them their senior year.