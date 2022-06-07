Wiley College head men’s soccer coach Rafael Gonzalez is pleased to announce the signings of freshman Abel Lopez from Brownsville, and freshman Carlos Gonzalez from Edinburg.
Lopez played left back for Homer Hanna Early College High School and helped his team to 13 wins and a Class 6A District 32 title. He can shoot with both feet. He is excited about getting to play at the next level while pursuing a degree. Lopez plans to study Business Administration with a concentration in computer information systems.
Gonzalez, who has no relation to the head coach, alternated between center defensive middle and right back. He helped Edinburg North to 14 wins and a Bi-District berth in the Class 6A playoffs in his senior season and earned All-District and team most valuable player.
Along with playing soccer, Gonzalez ran on the track and field team – competing in hurdles. He chose Wiley College to not only continue playing soccer but also earn his degree in business management.
“Most of the players, I recruited were all-district players,” Coach Gonzalez said. “Lopez and Gonzalez played in two of the toughest districts in the state. I expect them to come in and play at a high level.”
They will help restart the men’s soccer program which won 52 matches from 2011 to 2018 in the Red River Athletic Conference. The Wildcats will play as a club team this fall and return to varsity status in 2023 as a member of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.