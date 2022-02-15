TENAHA – Marshall’s girls basketball team made history by becoming the first Lady Mavs team in 11 years to make the playoffs, but saw its season come to an end in a 43-37 Class 5A bi-district loss to the Lufkin Panthers in Tenaha.
Marshall finishes the year with an overall record of 18-13 after going 8-4 in District 15-5A play. Lufkin advances to the area round with an overall record of 22-12 after going 8-2 against District 16-5A play.
Asia Smith was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points. Ja’Kayla Rusk scored nine while Are’Anna Gill scored seven and Alyssa Helton scored four.
Alecia Rivera-Scott was led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 15 points. Mallory Patel was behind her with 10. Akyshia Cottrell scored five. Courtnee Morgan recorded four points. Kelby Coutee tossed in three as Tara Hale, Tori Coleman and Martiana Jones all scored two points apiece.
The Lady Mavs were coming up with offensive rebounds in the paint before Smith put it back up for the first two points of the night. Just seconds later however, Lufkin was on top thanks to a three from Patel. Rivera-Scott added a three of her own to give the Lady Panthers a 6-2 lead. After a timeout, Rivera-Scott drained another three from the top of the key. Smith came away with a layup to make it a five-point game.
Rivera-Scott came up with a loose ball that led to a jumper for her eighth point of the night. She followed that up with her third three-pointer of the night to give the Lady Panthers their first double-digit lead, 14-4.
Jones came down with a rebound and put it back up for the first two points of the second quarter. Johnson found Smith on a fast-break assist. That made the score 16-6. Moments later, Helton went 2-for-2 from the foul line to make the score 20-10. After a Lufkin free throw, Gill made the halftime score 21-12.
Smith came up with a steal and took it back for a layup to score the first points of the second half. She then came up with another layup to cut Marshall’s deficit to 21-16 and forced Lufkin to call timeout. Cottrell went 2-for-2 from the line before Helton came away with a layup to keep the Lady Mavs within five points. Rusk then drained a three to make it a two-point game. Coutee made a shot from down low to give Lufkin a 25-21 lead.
Rusk tossed in a ball that found the bottom of the net to make it a two-point game yet again. Morgan drove the lane for a layup to double her team’s lead. Lufkin banked shot at the final seconds of the quarter to make the score 29-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
Rusk drained a shot from downtown for the first points of the fourth quarter, making it a one-possession game. Cottrell threw up a shot that found its way into the basket for two points. A Lufkin free throw gave the Lady Panthers a six-point lead but that was cut in half with a three from Gill. Smith went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line to cut Lufkin’s lead to 32-30. After a couple trips to the line, Lufkin took a 34-30 lead. Coleman added a bucket and two points to Lufkin’s lead. With about 50 seconds to play, Smith drove to the basket and banked it in as she was fouled.
She was sent to the line where she completed the three-point play to make the score 37-33. Lufkin went 1-for-2 on its next trip to the line before Smith came up with another layup on the other end. Marshall’s next drive saw Smith toss up a shot as she was fouled in the paint. She made the first but missed the second, leaving the score at 39-36.
A free throw from Morgan made it a four-point game. Rusk was fouled with about 14 seconds to go. She went 1-of-2 from the line and Lufkin got the ball with 13 seconds to play. That possession ended in two made free throws by Rivera-Scott. Coutee added the final point of the game from the line as the Lady Panthers escaped with a 43-37 win.