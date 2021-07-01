NACOGDOCHES — A new age in Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics history began Thursday, when the ‘Jacks leave behind the Southland Conference and officially transition to the Western Athletic Conference.
The move represents a leap forward for the department, with an eye toward increasing the regional footprint of the university and increasing the quality of competition for SFA’s 18 varsity sports teams.
SFA’s tenure in the Southland began in 1987 and saw the ‘Jacks rise to become one of the top athletic programs in the league. SFA has captured a total of 98 conference championships across their 34-year history in the league, and aims to continue that high standard for athletic competition and academic performance into the WAC.
“What a great day for ‘Jack Nation”, said SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. “This is a historic moment for our athletics department and institution, but one that we will not just rest on. Our growth to achieving our vision of becoming the leading mid-major athletics department in the nation takes a big step forward today, but we still have work to do.”
“This day would not have been possible without the countless hours, days, weeks and years of work, success and positioning from those that have come before us”, continued Ivey. “We are forever thankful for everything that has been done to help us get to this point, and we take the banner proudly, knowing that it is up to us now, and those that will come in the future, to expand upon and grow from the foundation that was laid.”
Accepting a formal invitation from the Western Athletic Conference to join the conference ahead of the 2022-23 season, SFA and three other institutions departing the Southland Conference would bring the membership to 13 schools and necessitate a divisional alignment. Instead, the “Texas 4” was granted an expedited entrance into the league following a vote by the remaining Southland Conference members to expedite the departure of the aforementioned programs.
The WAC is in its 60th year of operation after being founded in 1962. The addition of the “Texas 4” as well as Southern Utah in 2022-23 and beyond will allow the conference to offer football again for the first time since 2012.
While the WAC crowns champions in a total of 19 sports – nine men’s and 10 women’s, the ‘Jacks will compete in 17 as a WAC member, with women’s bowling retaining its membership in the Southland Bowling League.
With the addition of the “Texas 4” into the WAC membership, the conference strengthens its footprint in the Lone Star State and will field multiple programs in close proximity to the site of the FCS National Championship game in Frisco.
Additionally, the adoption of a divisional system will reduce travel costs and maintain existing regional rivalries amongst member schools in close proximity to each other. Interdivisional play will allow SFA student-athletes, coaches and staff the opportunity to visit new states and metropolitan areas, while the location of the WAC Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas offers a bigger stage and brighter lights to showcase the highly competitive WAC basketball atmosphere.