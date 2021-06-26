I feel like I’ve been united with an old friend this week – Madden.
It also makes me miss an old friend – Madden.
Confused? Allow to attempt to explain.
I hadn’t played Madden in years and this week I sat down with a friend and played a couple games of Madden. The first one I got blown out but I like to think it was just a warm up game, getting myself familiar once again with the franchise video game I spent so much of my childhood and some of my young adulthood playing. That first game I was also playing as the LA Chargers (I just hit random and let the game pick my team) and I played the second game as the Cowboys and got the win, I’m guessing a sense of familiarity with the team might have played a slight favor in my advantage. Either way, there was something comforting and nostalgic about playing the game. Like I said, I felt like I was reunited with an old friend.
When I say it made me feel like I miss an old friend, I mean the man himself – John Madden. One of the best things about playing the old video games was hearing Madden commentate along with Pat Summerall and later with Al Michaels. Madden was one of a kind. He had was of keeping you entertained even if the game itself wasn’t entertaining. I miss comments like, “The bad news is his helmet fell off. The good news is his head’s not in it.” It’s extremely cheesy but also brings that sense of comfort and familiarity, like that old friend or relative telling a bad dad joke but is fun to have around. I can’t help but think there has to be some way to continue to include his iconic voice in the video games.
Being united with the game this week has been fun. I’ve been playing through the franchise mode and have taken the Cowboys to the NFC Championship game where I’ll play against the 49ers, just like the ‘90s. I would be fun to hear Madden commentate that one for old time’s sake. If I win that game, I’ll play in the Super Bowl against either the Denver Broncos or Cleveland Browns. Yes, the Browns. A video game is the only way the Cowboys and Browns would face off for the Lombardi Trophy. Watching the Cowboys compete for another Super Bowl brings me back – way back.