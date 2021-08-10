Patrick Mahomes is bringing a little bit of Texas to the Kansas City area.
Mahomes, the Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs star, missed Whataburger so much in his first few years in KC that he is doing something about it.
He’s an investor in a group, KMO Burger, that over the next seven years will bring 30 Whataburger restaurants to Missouri and Kansas with a concentration of those franchises being in the KC area.
“I love Kansas City and I love Whataburger,’’ Mahomes said. “I’m excited to help bring a gift from my first home to my second home.’’
Whataburger’s expansion to the Kansas City area began before Mahomes’ involvement with ownership. But that happened only after he urged the chain to bring a restaurant to Kansas City.
During Mahomes’ MVP season of 2018, he talked about his love for ketchup and mentioned that Whataburger had his favorite. In response, Whataburger tweeted Mahomes a photo of their ketchup bottles and asked him where they could ship it.
He responded via Twitter: “I just want a store in Kansas City!’’
Four locations are expected to open this year in the Missouri towns of Lee’s Summit, Independence, Blue Springs; and in south Overland Park, Kansas. Four more are in the works for next year in Raymore, Missouri, Kansas City, Kansas, the Metro North Crossing and 95th and Metcalf in Overland Park.
Other locations include from Wichita, Kansas to St. Joseph, Missouri.