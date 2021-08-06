Javelin thrower Maggie Malone, a Texas A&M graduate with East Texas ties, placed 10th Friday morning in the women’s javelin throw at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Malone, who placed second in qualifying for the final, finished 10th overall, with a top throw of 59.82 meters. Liu Shiying of China captured the gold medal in the event with a throw of 66.34 meters. Maria Andrejczyk of Poland won silver with a throw of 64.61 meters. Andrejczyk narrowly edged Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia, who recorded a top throw of 64.56 meters.
Malone, the only American to advance to the finals, entered the Olympics ranked 12th in the World. She set a U.S. Track and Field Trials record with a throw of 63.52 meters in June and set an American record of 67.39 meters at the American JavFest two weeks later in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Malone, who competed at Nebraska before transferring to Texas A&M, is making her second Olympics appearance. She finished 25th in Rio in 2016 with a throw of 56.47 meters.
She is the daughter of former Hallsville High School standout Danny Malone, and the niece of legendary Texas high school baseball coach Andy Malone.