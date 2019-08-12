Johnny Football was Johnny Golf this weekend at Hollytree Country Club.
Johnny Manziel competed in the Men’s Club Championship as he is enjoying a summer of family, fun and golf.
“I decided to spend the summer with my dad and reconnect with family and friends,” said Manziel, after his round on the brutally hot Sunday on the Hollytree golf course. “It’s been a fun summer.”
Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, said he has enjoyed spending time with his father, Paul, working out and playing golf. He grew up on the Hollytree course, living just off hole No. 16, before his family moved to Kerrville.
“I love the Hollytree course,” said Manziel, who was also a standout baseball player. “This is where I learned to play. There’s a lot of great memories here.”
He had a three-round total of 229 with rounds of 78, 75 and 76 in the championship flight. His father finished runner-up with a 220 (73-72-75).
The former Texas A&M quarterbacking great and 2014 No. 1 draft pick of the Cleveland Browns, said, “Absolutely, football” is in his future.
“I’m continuing to work out and spending time with family and friends and waiting to see what happens and when the opportunity presents itself,” said Manziel, who looks in shape and ready to get back on the gridiron.
Back in May, XFL Houston coach June Jones, a former Hawaii and SMU coach, said Manziel could soon have a home in the league.
“I had Johnny in Hamilton,” he said, referring to Manziel’s 2018 stint with the CFL’s Tiger-Cats where Jones was the head coach. “I enjoyed the five or six weeks (with him) ... He played very good for me, actually. Johnny is an interesting guy. He’s competitive. He’s proven that he has won. He’s just been through a lot in the last three or four years. That’s kind of a league decision there, but definitely I assume that he’ll be in the draft pool. I assume that.”
XFL officials plan to send out several hundred invitations this week as they prepare for the league’s draft in October and season launch in February 2020. After evaluating current and former professional players, the league’s eight teams will each draft 70 for their rosters.
For league looking for TV eyeballs and buzz, signing Johnny Football would do the trick.
Teams in the XFL include Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle in the Western Conference; and New York, St. Louis, Tampa Bay and Washington in the Eastern Conference.