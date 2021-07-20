Six swimmers from the Marshall Marlins Swim Team competed over the weekend at the East Texas Summer Swim All-Star Meet. Pictured from left are Melody Hester, Breelyn Tiller, Julianne Tiller, Grace Harris, Macy Hester and Mallory Hester. Grace Harris finished sixth in the 25-meter butterfly. Breelyn Tiller finished second in the 25-meter backstroke, Julianne Tiller second in the 25-meter freestyle, Mallory Hester first in the 25-meter freestyle, 25-meter butterfly, 25-meter breaststroke and 25-meter backstroke, Melody Hester fourth in the 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter butterfly and Macy Hester third in the 100-meter Individual Medley, second in the 100-meter freestyle, first in the 50-meter breaststroke and second in the 50-meter butterfly.
Marlins compete in All-Star Meet
