Marshall High School had several athletes who placed at the State Track and Field Competition last week. Spencer Taylor placed fourth in the 400m dash, and the 4x4 relay team of John THomas, DJ Goudeau, Keshon Foster and Spencer Taylor placed fourth with a season best time of 3:18:12.
Marshall athletes place at state track and field competition
