Marshall’s baseball team dropped its first game of its home tournament Thursday to Glenbrook, a Louisiana State champion and turned around Friday to come away with a win over Pleasant Grove and a win over Lindale.
The Mavericks defeated the Eagles 4-3. Marshall now holds an overall record of 3-1.
“I’m pleased with today,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “On Thursday, we came out against Glenbrook, which they’re a defending champions in Louisiana, a good baseball team but we were defeated before we even stepped on the field, like we were in awe of a state champion, ‘This guy is going to this college’ and we just came out and got in a hole against them, just started competing and made our way back. I challenged them last night, from the very first pitch because Pleasant Grove is a defending state champ. We have a motto, it’s us vs. us and if we lose, we’re probably going to beat ourselves. We came out and competed all day today against two really good teams so I’m very, very pleased with that.”
Caden Noblit got the win from the mound for the Mavs against Lindale. He pitched three-and-two-thirds innings, allowing just one hit, six walks and struck out five batters. Garrett Cotten reached on a double, a hit-by-pitch and a walk and scored one run. Jacob Oden reached on a hit-by-pitch and a double and scored one run. Campbell White went 1-for-2. Henry Roth was walked twice and scored both times. Javarius Mitchell was hit-by a pitch, reached on a walk and had one RBI. Dallan Shaw reached on a fielder’s choice while Carlos Hill had a single, a walk and two RBI.
Lindale’s Caden Piccoli had a triple and two runs. Ryan Betts reached on an error and scored one run. Aaron Wolfe reached on two walks and scored one run.
The game led off with a walk to put Piccoli on first. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and ran home to score on an error that allowed Betts to reach first. Another wild pitch allowed Betts to reach second before Noblit recorded his first strikeout. Betts found his way to third before Sam Peterson reached first on a walk, putting runners on the corners with two outs. Luke Poe was walked and that loaded the bases. Noblit got his Mavericks out of a jam by throwing his third strikeout and keeping the damage to a minimum as Marshall trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first.
The first two Mavericks at the top of the order struck out but Cotten reached on a two-out double. He was unable to advance any further than second as the third and final out of the inning closely followed. That brought it to the top of the second with Marshall still trailing 1-0.
After a fly ball to right field, Hart reached on a walk and Picooli on a hit-by-pitch to put two runners on with one out. Betts laid down a bunt to advance the runners into scoring position but Noblit tossed his fourth strikeout to end the top half of the inning.
With one out in the bottom half, Roth was walked and Mitchell was hit by a pitch, putting two runners on base. Roth was brought home on an RBI single from Hill. Marshall was unable to jump out in front but tied it up at 1-1 heading into the third inning.
A pair of walks put Wolfe and Peterson on base to start the third inning. They both advanced into scoring position on a grounder from Poe. Wolfe slid home on a wild pitch to put the Eagles back on top with two outs. The final out came at the plate when Oden tagged out Peterson who tried sliding home.
Back-to-back hit-by-pitches put Cotten and Oden on base in the bottom of the third. Cotton scored on an RBI single from White as Oden took second. A passed ball allowed the runners to advance before Roth was walked. That loaded the bases with one out. Mitchell was walked and that scored Oden. Hill was walked and that scored Roth. The Eagles then made a pitching change and switched Fleming from shortstop to the mound.
Piccoli reached on a one-out triple in the fourth inning. He was brought home on an RBI sacrifice from Betts to put the Eagles within one run. White was moved to the mound for the Mavericks after the fourth batter of the fourth inning. Miles Keith, was walked, stole second and third base. Wolfe was walked and that put runners on the corners. A throw out to first base ended the top of fourth as Marshall led 4-3.
Cotten reached on a one-out walk in the bottom half of the inning. He then reached third when Oden doubled and that was the end of the game due to the tournament time limit as Marshall sealed up the 4-3 win.
Against Pleasant Grove, Cotten doubled twice and drove in two runs and Campbell White also drove in a run for the Mavericks. Noblit and Javarius Mitchell both added hits.
Cotten went the full seven on the hill for the pitching win, striking out two, walking two and giving up one earned run.
Weather permitting, the Mavs are slated to conclude the tournament at 9 a.m. against Atlanta.
Softball
MARSHALL 29, WASKOM 2: The Lady Mavericks scored 13 times in the first inning and added 16 in the second on the way to a 29-3 win over Waskom.
Margaret Truelove belted a grand slam and finished with five RBI. Wendey Esquivel tripled twice and drove in two runs. Caitlyn Ellenburg had a triple, two singles and five RBI. Ava Burke doubled and drove in three runs. Bri Theus added a double, single and two RBI. Alyson Roberson and Lauren Minatrea had two hits and an RBI apiece and Jakayla Rusk a single and two RBI.
Claire Godwin struck out two with one walk in two innings for the pitching win.