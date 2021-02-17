Last Monday, Marshall’s baseball team went head-to-head with Bullard in what Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said was a good a scrimmage for his squad.
“I thought it went well, saw a lot of positive things and some things we could work on but it was a really good scrimmage, probably the best one we’ve had in a couple years,” Dunaway said.
Since then, the Mavericks have been unable to play as their scheduled scrimmages since then have been canceled due to severe winter storms and temperatures.
“We’ve just been staying in touch with the guys,” Dunaway said. “Monday I told them to go out, stretch their arms and get loose and throw as many snowballs as their arms could handle. Getting into Tuesday, I’m more concerned about the welfare of our kids. I know some have been without power at some point. Baseball is important but family and taking care of each other are more important. So we’re just taking it day-by-day. We’ve given them some drills they can do. We told them to take their bats home and even if they don’t have that, they’ve got a broomstick. They can swing that and do some drills. So we’re trying to get a little bit creative and hopefully maybe Friday we’ll be able to venture out and do something.”
The Mavericks are slated to play early next week but everything remains up in the air.
“Our first scheduled game is Tuesday,” Dunaway said. “It’s supposed to be a real game against New Boston. We’re going to have a coaches Zoom meeting this afternoon to discuss and get a plan moving forward to see if we can do anything, I know I’ve gotten a couple calls about trying to scrimmage on Saturday. Who knows with the roads and weather if that’s even going to be a possibility.
“I’m glad we got an extra week to begin with,” Dunaway concluded. “This isn’t ideal but we’ll make the best of it.”