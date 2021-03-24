Despite having jumped out a 2-0 lead early over the Sulphur Springs Wildcats on the road, Marshall’s baseball team was unable to come away with the win as it fell short 5-4. The Mavericks now own an overall record of 7-10 and a district record of 1-2.
Marshall was outhit 6-3. Hayden Kelehan went 1-for-2, drew a walk and scored one run. Jim Weaver had two RBI on the day. Garrett Cotten was 1-for-3 with one run. Brayden Robbins was 1-of-2 with two RBI. Henry Roth reached on a walk and scored one run.
The Mavericks will be home Friday to play host to the Hallsville Bobcats in Harrison County rivalry matchup. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.
Lady Mavs blanked by Ladycats
Marshall’s softball team was shut out on the road by Sulupher Springs 8-0. The Lady Mavs now hold an overall record 10-6 and a district record of 2-3.
Maggie Truelove had two of Marshall’s three hits as the other came from Wendy DeLaPaz.
Sulphur Springs scored two runs in each of the first and third innings before adding three in the fifth and one in the sixth to wrap up the 8-0 win.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday a 6 p.m. when they take on the Hallsville Ladycats in a Harrison County matchup.