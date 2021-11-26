Marshall’s basketball teams have gone gained positive experience as they have faced tough competition that will help prepare them for the long haul of the season.
The Lady Mavs currently own a record of 8-1.
“We have really good team chemistry and the girls our buying into our identity of what it takes to be successful,” Lady Mavs head basketball coach Eric Woods said. “I think having played a wide variety of teams has helped us develop. We had some tough opponents with different strengths and that has given us good experience and a good idea of what we could be up against as the season unfolds. That really helps develop our strengths to this point.”
The Lady Mavs are set to resume action on the road.
“Tuesday we’re going to Tyler Chapel Hill and then we have Bullard the Tuesday after that and then we have Gilmer the Saturday after that,” Woods said. “So we have three away games, back-to-back-back. Our next home game, I don’t think is until Dec. 14 and that will be against Lufkin Hudson and then Dec. 17, we start district.”
Woods said he’s been trying to prepare his team for how fast time flies.
“It’s here,” Woods said. “I told the kids, ‘The season goes by really quickly and that’s why it’s important that we’re really paying attention and we’re really focused every game and every practice.’”
Meanwhile, if someone was to look at the Mavericks’ 1-4 schedule, they might not think of that as a success but head coach Bobby Carson believes it is as his Mavs have played top-notch competition.
“We lost by 15 to Woodlawn and they’re supposed to be the best team in Shreveport and they’re state ranked,” Carson explained. “We lost by 12 to Huntington and they’re supposed to be the second best team in Shreveport and they’re state ranked. We lost by three to Evangel and they’re supposed to be to the second best private school behind Calvary. We lost by eight to Jacksonville yesterday and they’re undefeated. When we lost to Lindale, they returned four starters from a regional qualifier team last year and none of them play football. This is the toughest non-district schedule we’ve had. Everybody on our schedule will not only make the playoffs, they’re going to make a deep run. Woodlawn and Huntington could easily win a state championship.”
That also includes not practicing since they Mavericks were joined by football players who came over from the gridiron to the hardwood following the end of Marshall’s football season.
“We have yet to have a practice,” Carson added. “Football season ended Saturday and we played Evangel Monday, Woodlawn on Tuesday. We played Huntington on Wednesday. We took Thursday off and we played Jacksonville yesterday (Friday) and we did not practice today. I thought the kids looked tired so we’re taking the day off. So we have not had a single practice. I’m looking forward to this next week where we can at least practice three times.”
Like the Lady Mavs, the Mavericks are set to hit the road for three straight games, starting with a game at Henderson on Tuesday, followed by at Tatum on Friday and at Lufkin that following Tuesday, Dec. 7.