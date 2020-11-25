Even though there’s only one win between Marshall’s boys and girls basketball teams, the two head coaches are confident that once things get rolling, their seasons will turn out successful.
“I think once we get our full team, we can be very, very competitive,” Marshall boys head basketball coach Bobby Carson said. “The kids we’ve got coming from football are going to bring the gritty football edge with them, that blue-collar mentality that’s missing from this bunch.”
“I expect them to raise the standard, each and every one of them,” Eric Woods, Marshall girls head basketball coach said of his Lady Mavs. “Our slogan for the year is, ‘The price is going up,’ and that basically means we’re raising the standard of ourselves, our program and we’re going to take that approach every single day and we’re going to raise the price. By doing that, it’s going to help elevate each and every one of our student athletes and eventually it’s going to help elevate our teams as well.”
The Mavericks currently have three seniors – Jack Mottershaw, Jayson Tuck and David Haggerty while the Lady Mavs have five seniors — Katelynn Jones, Jordan Terry, Trinity Jacobs, Amayai Spears, Layla Smith.
The girls team will open district play on Dec. 15 at home against Pine Tree while the boys will take on Hallsville on Dec. 22.