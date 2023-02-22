LONGVIEW — Last weekend, boxing gyms from all around East Texas came to the Maude Cobb Convention Center to determine the best boxers of the piney woods. Tyler, Longview and Marshall were just a few cities that were represented.
D-Rocks, the Marshall-based combat sports gym, sends athletes to this event every year. This year, they sent 16 athletes to represent Marshall in the amateur tournament. They had an impressive showing, with 10 of their athletes getting victories and Broly Krantz getting two.
Broly is the grandson of the owner of the gym, Doug Krantz. Despite only being 11 years old, he has already been boxing for many years.
Fighting runs in the Krantz blood. Broly’s father, Derrick Krantz, is a professional MMA athlete and former UFC fighter, with more than 30 professional fights under his belt.
Broly was only scheduled to fight on Thursday, which he won by knock-out. He asked to fight again on Friday against a more skilled opponent at a catch weight. He got his request and won that fight by unanimous decision.
“I was really nervous. I was shaking. I had not done a tournament in years, but when I got in there and got the knock-out, I felt great.” Broly explained, “It felt like I was meant to do this.”
“When I had the second fight I was still scared. I was tired from the last fight and had not slept enough. However, when I got in there, me and my opponent just went at it.”
Robert “Luke” Dabney, also from D-Rocks, has only been boxing for eight months, but that didn’t stop him from getting a knockout victory against Jayden Singleton after a competitive fight.
“I felt greatness.” said Dabney, “This is my dream, I want to make a living with boxing and take care of my mom.”