Tuesday night saw Marshall’s girls basketball team come away with a commanding 46-14 road win over the Longview Lady Lobos. Marshall now holds a district record of 3-1.
“Our team played with confidence,” Marshall head girls basketball coach Eric Woods said. “I think that now we’re starting to fully understand how we need to execute offensively and defensively but more importantly I think they’re starting to trust one another. I think they’re starting to understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses and I think it just all came together.”
Asia Smith led the Lady Mavs in scoring with 15 points and she also came away with seven steals. Are’Anna Gill was next in line with 11 points and six steals. Jordan Terry dropped in eight points and pulled down six rebounds. Jakairi Blacknell scored six points. Amayai Spears tossed in four while Katelynn Jones and Diamond Smith each finished with one point.
Cree McLemore was Longview’s leading scorer with five points. Kyra Taylor scored four points. T’Asia McGee had three and Jakayla Morrow scored two.
The Lady Mavs will return to action Friday night when they play host to the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers. The JV game is slated to tip off at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:30 p.m. Marshall will have a quick turnaround and travel to Texarkana to take on Texas High.