Tuesday night saw Marshall’s volleyball come away with a win in four sets over Sulphur Springs with scores of 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19.
Marshall now holds an overall record of 24-11 and a district record of 5-2. With the loss, Sulphur Springs falls to 5-4 against district opponents.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “Of course we know what they’re capable of because we see it in practice every day and seeing it in play in the game brings it to a whole new level. I feel like we’ve had games in the past where we’ve seen the all-out effort and it’s raised their game from where it’s been but I feel like the effort they brought tonight was on a whole different level.”
Mahogani Wilson led Marshall in kills with 11 and had two blocks. Mia Dunaway had seven kills and four blocks.
The first set started off with a kill from Addisyn Wall. The two teams went back and forth. A block from Dunaway tied the game at 6 before a point from Kaslyn Hurley put the Ladycats back in front.
The next six points went to Sulphur Springs, as a kill from Wall forced Marshall to call the first time out of the night, trailing 12-6. The first following the timeout went to Marshall but that was followed a serve into the net to give the Ladycats a 13-7 lead. Marshall was chipping away at Sulphur Springs’s lead when Wilson threw it down for a kill to put the Lady Mavs within four points. That led to a block and a kill from Dunaway to cut Marshall’s deficit to 19-16 and forced Sulphur Springs to call its first timeout.
Wilson threw it down for a kill to make it a two-point game before a block at the net by Caitlyn Ellenburg cut it down to one point and a hit into the net tied it up at 20-20 before the Lady Mavs found themselves in the lead, 22-20, forcing another Sulphur Springs timeout.
A kill from Wilson gave Marshall a 23-20 lead and that led to the Lady Mavs getting one point away from taking the victory in set one. The Ladycats didn’t go down easy in the set but the Lady Mavs were able to finish with a 25-23 win.
Marshall scored the first three points of the second set before taking a 5-1 lead. An ace from Isabella Emery gave Marshall a 12-8 lead. The Ladycats crawled back into it and tied the game up at 13 and forced Marshall to call the first timeout of the second set.
Wilson’s kill broke the tie following the timeout but the Ladycats knotted it back up thanks to a kill from Brooklyn Burnside. Marshall then gained a three-point lead before Sulphur Springs called a pair of timeouts close together, as Marshall led 23-17. A block at the net from Dunaway put the Lady Mavs at game point. After going back and forth with Sulphur Springs, the Lady Mavs took the 25-20 win in set two.
Set three started off with a kill from Wall and that led to Sulphur Springs taking an early 2-0 lead before the two teams found themselves knotted up at 3-3. The two teams continued to go back and forth exchanging points. Emily Hill slammed it down for a kill to give Marshall a 16-13 lead as the Ladycats called another timeout.
The first point after the timeout went to Marshall. A serve and another hit went out of bounds in favor of the Ladycats to tie the game up at 18. A kill from Dunaway broke the 20-20 tie but Marshall’s lead was short-lived as Sulphur jumped ahead 23-21 forcing Marshall to call timeout. After the timeout, Sulphur sealed up the 25-22 win in set three to force a set four.
Sulphur Springs took a 5-2 lead early in the fourth set before the next six points went to Marshall, giving the Lady Mavs an 8-5 lead and forcing the Ladycats to call timeout. An ace from Emery was followed by a kill from Wilson to make the score 16-9.
Hill sent the ball over the net to give Marshall a 22-14 lead. A few moments later, the ball landed just in bounds on Sulphur Springs’s side to put Marshall just one point away from winning the match. The next three points went to the Ladycats alive with a 24-19 lead but the Lady Mavs got that final point to win 25-19 and win the match in four sets.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Friday when they play host to the Hallsville Ladycats in a battle of Harrison County. That game is slated for 4:30 p.m. Sulphur Springs will be home against Pine Tree.