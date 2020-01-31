Seven lead changes occurred in the first half between Marshall and Whitehouse’s boys basketball teams Friday night as they went back and forth early but the Mavericks found their rhythm and came away with a commanding 64-39 win.
Marshall now holds an overall record of 23-8 and a district record of 8-1 while The Wildcats are 4-5 against district opponents.
“I’m pretty pleased,” Marshall head basketball coach Bobby Carson said. “We started off really slow but we fought back. We had to force the tempo and force some turnovers and make it a transition game. Coach (Brent) Kelley, who is an excellent coach, was going to try to spread it out, slow us down and sharp shoot us, which they were able to do early. Once we picked up the tempo, we were able to force some turnovers and play the kind of basketball that we need to play to be successful. It was definitely a team effort. We dressed out 12 guys, 12 guys played and 12 guys contributed.”
Chris Leonard the way in scoring with 18 points. Jaeden Knox was next in line with 11 and Kevin Pinson was right behind him with 10. Lyrik Rawls finished the night with five points and Mike Washington dropped in four. NiDerrick Lewis and James Thomas each recorded two points while Carlos Hill scored one.
Peyton Kennedy and Bryce Wilson each scored seven points apiece to lead the Wildcats in scoring. Jonah Chatelain, Logan Whitfield and Eric Hendrick all tossed in six points. Cooper Clemons scored five and Gannon Taescher finished the night with two points.
Rawls found Pinson for the assist to score the first points of the game. That was quickly followed by a three from Whitfield to give the Wildcats their first lead of the night, and a two from Clemons. Kennedy went 1-of-2 from the foul line to give Whitehouse a 6-2 lead. Rawls got his second assist of the night when he threaded it Williams.
Wilson drained a three to spread Whitehouse’s lead but Leonard answered the call and drained one from downtown, putting Marshall within two points, 9-7. Marshall was down by one point when Rawls drove the lane and rolled the ball in off his finger tips to put the Mavs back on top, 14-13. A field goal gave the lead back to Whitehouse before Knox went 1-of-2 from the foul line to tie the game up at 15 going into the second quarter.
A free throw from Leonard and a jumper from Pinson gave the Mavericks an 18-15 lead before Whitfield tied it up a shot from downtown. A bucket from Thomas put Marshall back in the lead before Hill added a free throw. A tip resulted in yet another lead change. Momentum swung in Marshall’s favor after that. Williams knotted it up with a free throw before Leonard drained a three. Knox and Pinson each added a field goal to give the Mavs a seven-point lead. A long three from Leonard spread his team’s lead to 33-22.
Williams scored the first points of the second half. Clemons made both shots at the free-throw line to make it a 35-24 score. The two teams exchanged buckets before Leonard launched another long three. Knox then threw down a dunk and Rawls scored from under the hoop to spread Marshall’s lead to 44-26. Moments later, Chatelain made back-to-back buckets to cut Marshall’s lead to 48-30. A couple buckets from Hendrick made the score 50-34 before Tuck found Washington for the assist, spreading the Mavericks’ lead to 52-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Knox scored the first six points of the fourth quarter. After a Whitehouse free throw, Williams threw down a dunk. Leonard intercepted a pass before laying it in for two and the Mavs continued their dominance. Lewis scored the final bucket as the clock ticked, and helped the Mavs seal up the 64-39 victory.
Marshall will return to action Tuesday on the road against Pine Tree. Whitehouse will be home against Lufkin.
“We got blasted over there last year, don’t think I’ve forgotten that. That was, I think, the worst loss I’ve had in a long, long time. It went from 4-2 to what seemed like 400-2 in a blink of an eye. They’re in the playoff hunt. They play a bunch of guys on the floor who can handle the ball. They’ve got decent size. They can shoot the ball well. They’re going to be tough at Pine Tree. It’s one game a time and that’s going to be a tough one.”