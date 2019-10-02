Three sets were all it took for a winner to be decided between Marshall and Jacksonville on Tuesday night as the Lady Mavs swept the Jacksonville Lady Maidens on the volleyball court with scores of 25-8, 25-19, 26-24.
With the win, the Lady Mavs advance to 16-14 overall and 3-3 against district opponents.
Jordan Terry led the Marshall with 10 kills and Mia Dunaway was right behind her with nine.
“We took care of the little things, which we’ve been slacking on and our serve-receive improved tremendously,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Green offered. “So we were able to control the game a little bit more.”
Green added the team chemistry among the Lady Mavs has improved drastically.
“The girls are really bonding well and you’re starting to see that, ‘play for each other’ feel that we’ve been going for,” she said.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday at 4:30 p.m. when it plays host to the John Tyler Lady Lions. The Lady Mavericks will be at Pine Tree to take on the Lady Pirates on Tuesday before returning home Friday, Oct. 11, to host the Hallsville Ladycats to begin the second round of district play.