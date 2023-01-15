Special to the News Messenger
Do you have a young one who loves basketball? Well clean up their sneakers and join the Marshall Elks Lodge at the Harleton ISD High School gym for the annual Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest on Jan. 21.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for boys and girls ages 8 to 13. Registration opens at 8 a.m. for Ages 8-9, 10:30 a.m. for Ages 12-13 and 12:45 p.m. for Ages 10-11.
“Through the Hoop Shoot program, the Elks been developing and reinforcing grit for nearly 50 years — long before researchers and experts concluded that grit is so important for our children,” the lodge said in announcing the event.
“Each year, the six Hoop Shoot National Champions will have their names listed alongside their picture in a brand-new digital exhibit in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Additionally, two of the Frank Hise National Champions are in attendance when the Hall of Fame inductees are honored at the Enshrinement Ceremony.
“The Elks Hoop Shoot is the proud new sponsor of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s annual Morgan Wootten Lifetime Achievement Award. The Hall of Fame awards two Wootten Awards annually to boys and girls high school coaches who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of student athletes. The award is named for Morgan Wootten, a legendary high school basketball coach enshrined at the Hall of Fame.”