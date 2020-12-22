Monday afternoon saw the Marshall boys basketball team earn a 58-54 win at home over Center to give themselves a 3-3 record as the Roughriders now have a have a 4-5 record.
Despite the win, Marshall head boys basketball coach Bobby Carson said his team made too many mistakes.
“It’s just like all the other games,” Carson said. “We made unforced errors and made life difficult for ourselves by making bad passes. Like I said, I our kids are probably great at Madden and Y2K but as far as understanding the real game of basketball, they struggle with it. We try to make it as simple as possible and we threw the same pass today to the high post that got stolen that we threw Saturday and it got stolen then too. If we do it tomorrow night, it will get stolen then. We don’t process the fact that that’s not a good pass. He said, ‘I thought he was open.’ No, he wasn’t open and that’s not who you need to be throwing to at the particular area of the floor.
“The kids play hard and have great attitude but we struggle with them getting some of the finer concepts of the game,” Carson continued. “In 38 years, I’ve never had a group of kids who struggle with just the basic strategies of the game. They think if they go really, really fast, that’s all it takes. You’ve got to go really, really fast, be under control and have a plan when you get there.”
Jayson Tuck led Marshall in scoring with 18 points. Gi’Kovian McCoy was right behind him with 17 points. Domar Roberson tossed in 11 points. James Thomas came away with six points while David Haggerty and Carlos Hill each scored three points apiece.
Center’s Makel Johnson led the game in scoring with 21 points, right in front of Jamarrion Evans who finished the night with 20 points. Jermaine Preston scored five points and Keshun Hoyt dropped in four points.
Evans gave Center an early 3-0 lead with a free throw and field goal. McCoy put his Mavericks on the board with a shot off the glass before Haggerty drained a three to give them their first lead of the game. Evans knocked down a jumper from three-throw stripe to tie the game up at 5-5 before McCoy drained a three. Roberson found McCoy for the assist before adding a pair of three-point plays, one on a shot from beyond the arc and the other on an old-fashioned and-one. That gave the Mavericks a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Roberson sank a three to start off the second quarter and a bucket from Thomas gave the Mavericks a 21-10 lead. Roberson went 2-for-2 on his next trip to the free-throw line and Johnson drained a three to make the score 23-13. Tuck and Hill each drained a three to give Marshall a 29-16 lead before Johnson added a three-point play of his own. McCoy launched another three that found its way into the net. Each team made a trip to the free-throw line where Center went 1-of-2 and Marshall went 2-for-2 to give the Mavericks a 34-20 lead at the half.
Johnson scored then Evans added another two points. That was followed by a three from McCoy to spread Marshall’s lead to 37-24. Evans added a field goal and Johnson went 2-for-2 on his next trip to the line. A three from Tuck gave Marshall a 40-28 lead. The Roughriders went on a 7-0 run from there to cut Marshall’s lead to 40-35 and forced the Mavericks to call timeout. After the timeout, Roberson’s bucket ended Center’s scoring streak but Evans added a bucket on the other end on the next possession. Evans threw up a shot to beat the buzzer and put the Riders within three points, 42-39, entering the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter began with a shot off the glass from Evans to make it a one-point game. Tuck made a couple trips to the free-throw line and added a layup to give his team a five-point lead but Center continued to chip away. Moments later, a layup from Evans knotted the game up at 49 apiece. Preston went to the foul line where he went 1-of-2 to put Center back into the lead, 50-49. Tuck then tied it up by going 1-of-2. Evans both shots on his next trip to the line to give the lead back to Center but Tuck drained a three from the top of the key to force yet another lead change. Tuck went 2-for-2 at the line before Johnson’s layup cut Marshall’s lead to just one point with less than a minute to play. Tuck was fouled again and sent to the line with 15.4 seconds remaining in regulation. He made the first and added the second. That gave the Mavericks a 57-54 lead and Center called timeout with 15.4 seconds left. Evans launched a three but it bounced off the rim and was recovered by McCoy who was sent to the line. He missed the first but made the second to make it a two-possession game as the Mavericks came away with the 58-54 win.
“We tried to give this one away,” Carson said. “Anything we could do – bad defense, bad shooting, missed free throws. The upside is we found a way to win.”
The Mavericks are slated to return to action 7:30 p.m. tonight when they open up district play on the road against Harrison County rival Hallsville.