Thursday night was not friendly to the Marshall Lady Mavs who were defeated 13-4 at home by the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers. The Lady Mavs are currently 11-8 overall and 3-5 in district play.
Marshall’s four runs came on eight hits. Kylie Coleman batted 1.000 with a triple and two singles. Nana Vences reached on a walk, a single and homered and finished the night with two RBI. Maggie Truelove batted .55 by going 2-for-4 with one run. Caitlyn Ellenburg went 1-for-4 with a home run. Wendy DeLaPaz was 1-for-4. Kendall Bickerdike reached on a single and scored one run. Vences pitched all seven innings for the Lady Mavs where she allowed 13 runs on 13 hits and three struck out three batters.
Mount Pleasant’s Carson Zachry went 2-for-3, reached on two walks, had a double, a home run, scored three runs and had three RBI. Breasia Hargrave doubled, reached on two walks and scored two runs. Jalissa Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a double, a single and three RBI. Morgan Hill went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and one RBI. Conlee Zachry singled, reached on an error, a fielder’s choice and scored one run. Ella Cross cross singled, reached on an error and scored two runs. Jordyn Hargrave reached on a fielder’s choice, an error and scored one run. Breasia Hargrave got the win from the circle as she pitched all seven innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and six errors and struck out seven batters.
Carson Zachry and Breasia Hargrave were each walked in the top of th first inning. Alvarez then brought the base-runners home with a two-RBI double. Alvarez ran home as Conlee Zachry reached on an error and that gave the Lady Tigers a 3-0 lead. Cross singled and made it to second, giving Mount Pleasant two runners in scoring position. Conleyy Zachry was thrown out at third, allowing Hargrave to reach on a fielder’s choice. Cross then scored when Miller reached on an error. That gave Mount Pleasant a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom half of the inning.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Mavs to get on the scoreboard. Leadoff hitter Caitlyn Ellenburg got a hold of the pitch and launched it over the centerfield wall for a solo home run. That was followed by Truelove beating the throw to first base for the infield single. Truelove was thrown out however, on a double play. Vences reached on an error. The first inning came to a close with Marshall trailing 4-1.
Carson Zachry led off the second inning with a standup double and then took third on a wild pitch. She then ran the rest of the distance on an RBI sacrifice from Beard. Breasia Hargrave got on board with a double. Her courtesy runner, Genesis Roberson, was brought home on an RBI single from Alvarez. Conlee Zachry then singled to put two runners on base. Cross was put down a bunt for a single and that loaded the bases with just one out. A double play ended the top of the inning as Marshall trailed by five runs.
With one out in the bottom of the second, Coleman reached on a standup triple. She was then was tagged out on a double play when a fly ball was caught in right field and thrown to the home plate for the final out of the inning.
Hill reached on an error in the third inning. It went back to the top of the order where Carson Zachry sent the ball over the wall for a two-run homer. That gave the Lady Tigers an 8-1 lead.
Bickerdike reached on a walk before stealing second and took third when Truelove reached on a single. Truelove stole second and that cause a distraction for Bickerdike who found her way home to score Marshall’s second run of the night. Truelove was brought home on an RBI single from Vences. DeLaPaz got on base with a single to advance Vences. Both runners advanced into scoring position on a passed ball but a questionable call said Roberson was out at first for the final out of the inning as the Lady Tigers led 8-3.
A leadoff walk in the fourth inning put Alvarez on first. She then took third as Conlee Zachary reached on a fielder’s choice. Alvarez was tagged out on a run down for the first out. A pair of errors allowed Cross and Hargrave to reach base. Conlee Zachry and Cross each scored before Hill’s RBI single score Hargrave. That spread Mount Pleasant’s lead to 11-3 heading to the bottom of the fourth.
Coleman led off the bottom of the fourth with a single. She then found her way to third base but the Lady Tigers forced the final out to close the inning with an 11-3 lead after four innings.
Breasia Hargrave reached on a leadoff walk before advancing to second on a sacrifice grounder but she was unable to score and the Lady Mavs held the Lady Tigers scoreless in the inning for the first time of the night.
With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Vences launched the ball of the left-field wall for a solo home run. That was the only run the Lady Mavs scored in the inning as that made it an 11-4 ballgame.
Miller singled and Hill doubled in the top of the sixth. Miller tagged home to score on an RBI sacrifice fly from Carson Zachry. Beard reached on an error as Hill cross home plate. That gave the Lady Tigers a nine-run lead, 13-4 heading to the bottom of the sixth.
Coleman singled up the middle with one out but that the Lady Tigers got the next two outs they needed to close the inning, still leading 13-4.
Alvarez was hit by a pitch to start the seventh inning. A grounder allowed her to take second base but that’s the furthest she got as the Lady Mavs would have one last chance to bat in the bottom of the seventh.
With just one out away from the game ending, Vences was walked. The final out came on a fly ball to center field as the Lady Tigers sealed up the 13-4 win.