Marshall’s boys basketball team was unable to come away with a road win Tuesday night when it traveled to Sulpur Springs and fell to the Wildcats 56-42. Marshall now holds a district record of 1-6.
Jayson Tuck led Marshall in scoring with 17 points and James Thomas was next in line with 13. Kenneth Calloway and Carlos Hill each scored three points while Jack Mottershaw and Gi’Kovian McCoy each finished the night with two points.
Sulphur Springs’ Lamodrick Johnson recorded 22 points to lead the game in scoring. Boo Wilkerson scored 10 points and Kordrick Turner scored nine.
Despite the coming up short, Marshall head boys head basketball coach Bobby Carson was pleased with his team’s effort.
“Our kids played extremely well,” Carson said. “We were in the ballgame for the entire ballgame. They blasted us here. We made an adjustment. Putting Jack (Mottershaw) in the starting lineup was one of them, so we played three bigs. I tried to rotate them. I tried to keep Jack, James (Thomas), Gi’Kovian McCoy or Jacorey Smith, I tried to keep three of the four of them in at all times and kind of rotate to keep everybody rested. They did a great.
“Normally as a coach, I’d like to have about 75 possessions a game but right now it’s about 50 possessions or less,” Carson added. “Like I’ve said before, you look at the amount of points we’ve given up and it’s easy to say we’re not playing very good defense but it’s what we’re giving up on offense. We’re turning the ball over and the other team is scoring easy baskets. We turned the ball over 30-something times against Mount Pleasant and when you do that’s it’s hard to win. Our turnovers last night were down. We didn’t turn the ball over much at all and we kept the score down.”
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they play host to Harrison County rivals Hallsville Bobcats.