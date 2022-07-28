Kickoff for the 2022 football season is just four weeks away and Marshall Mavericks fans will be able to purchase tickets next week.
Renewal for reserved football tickets will go on sale online at 8 a.m. on August 1 and end at 11:59 p.m. on August 3. Each renewing season-ticket holder will receive an email with a unique personal code to secure the tickets.
Swap Day is Friday, August 5. Contact the ticket office at 903 927-8772 to discuss any changes and/or additions.
Reserve seats will go on sale to the general public online at 8am Monday, August 8, and end at 11:59 p.m. on August 10. After August 10, no season tickets will be available for purchase.
Reserved parking in our “M Lot” is available again this year for guaranteed parking space and shuttle to and from stadium VIP gate. The cost is $60 (good for all six home varsity games). Come to the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse to purchase using cash or check.