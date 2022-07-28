marshalllogo.jpg

Kickoff for the 2022 football season is just four weeks away and Marshall Mavericks fans will be able to purchase tickets next week.

Renewal for reserved football tickets will go on sale online at 8 a.m. on August 1 and end at 11:59 p.m. on August 3. Each renewing season-ticket holder will receive an email with a unique personal code to secure the tickets.

Sports Editor

Nathan Hague has been the sports editor of the Marshall News Messenger since 2014. His passion for sports along with the realization he would never play them professionally led him to to a career of covering sports and the people who play and coach them.