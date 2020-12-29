Tuesday afternoon saw Marshall’s girls basketball team come away with a 55-43 win over Kilgore in non-district action. Marshall now holds a record of 4-7 on the year.
Katelynn Jones led the Lady Mavs in scoring with 18 points. Serenity Jackson was next in line with 12 and Jakairi Blacknell scored eight. Trinity Jacobs tossed in four points. Raela Spartling scored three points while Are’Anna Gill, Diamond Smith and Jordan Terry each came away with two points.
Kilgore’s Miah Thomas led the game in scoring with 25 points. Alexis Anderson scored nine and Summer Hayden finished with five points. Bryonne Brooks and N’Kyala Hooper scored two points apiece.
Diamond Smith scored the first points of the game. Hooper tied it up with a jumper before Spratling and Jones each nailed a three and Asia Smith added a two to help lead Marshall to a 10-2 lead. Kilgore added a pair of free throws before Blacknell tacked on an and-one to spread the Lady Mavs’ lead to 13-4. Thomas added a free throw and a field goal before Jones launched a three to put the Lady Mavs up 16-7. Thomas dropped in another pair of points from the floor but the last points of the first quarter were scored when Gill found Jackson for the assist for the final points of the first quarter to make the score 18-9 heading in the second quarter.
Gill rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for two to score the first points of the second quarter. Balcknell added a bucket before the Lady Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run to force Marshall to call timeout with 4:08 remaining. The Lady Mavs led 22-15. Jones ended that streak with a shot from beyond the arc, giving her team a double-digit lead. Anderson dropped in back a pair of shot son back-to-back possessions to put Kilgore within six points. Jacobs took advantage of a fast-break layup to spread Marshall’s lead to 27-19. Hayden went 1-of-2 from the free throw line to make the halftime score 27-20.
Anderson scored the first points of the second half. Moments later, a Marshall steal led to Jones scoring Marshall’s first points of the second half. The Lady Mavs’ next possession also ended in a bucket from Jones. Jacobs added a field goal to give Marshall a 10-point lead. The two teams went back and forth as Marshall contained its double-digit lead. Jones went 2-for-2 from the line to make it 43-27 with 1:40 left in the third quarter. Hayden followed that up with a three on the other end. Asia Smith scored the final points of the quarter to make the score 45-30 heading into the fourth.
Jones threw up a floater to score the first points of the fourth quarter before points from Anderson and Thomas cut Marshall’s lead to 13 points. Thomas added a free throw and Anderson tossed in another two to make it a 10-point game. A layup from Jacobs brought her team’s lead back to 12. Kilgore added a pair of foul shots before Blacknell drained a three to put Marshall up 52-39. Thomas came away with a three-point play moments before Jones found Terry for the assist. The final point came on a free throw from Thomas as the Lady Mavs sealed up the 55-43 final.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Saturday at 2:30 p.m. when they play host to Carthage at Marshall Junior High’s Willie Todd Athletic Complex. Kilgore is slated to travel to Chapel Hill Friday for a 1 p.m. tipoff.