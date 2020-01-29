Marshall girls head basketball coach Eric Woods made an unexpected trip to the hospital with his wife in expectation of the arrival of their first child Tuesday.
“He came up to my room fourth period and was like, ‘So it’s happening,’” said assistant coach Ashley Dukes who took over Woods’ coaching duties when the Lady Mavs traveled to Jacksonville and fell short to the Lady Maidens in a 72-40 final.
Asia Smith led the way in scoring for the Lady Mavs with 14 points and added four rebounds. Kay Kay Jones was next in line with seven points and also had five rebounds and four steals. Maycee Griffin and Aleiah Johnigan tossed in six points each. Kamryn Turner scored four points as Trinity Watts recorded three.
Jacksonville had four players score in double digits. Kalessia Anderson led the team with 18 points and Grace Abercrombie scored 16. Tamia Tucker tossed in 11 and Tyshera Gipson recorded 10 points. Alexis Calderon and Jakayla Young each scored seven points. Tori Snyder came away with three points.
“It was a little hostile,” Dukes said. “They had a pretty lively crowd there last night. Jacksonville was pretty focused. They came out ready to go. They showed a lot of energy at the beginning of the game and they were playing physical, the same Jacksonville team from the first time around and the same one everyone has been talking about. They’re well coached. They’ve got two great players in Abercrombie and Calderon. They just played a good physical, hustle game.”
Despite seeing his team come up on the short end, Dukes said he saw some things he like Tuesday night.
“Our girls worked hard,” Dukes offered. “They had a lot of good effort. We executed really well at times and our energy was really good. It was a hostile environment and we were playing the top team in the district but there was no give up or let down or anything. We had good energy. We had fight. We played from horn to horn every quarter and never got down on ourselves.
“They knew it was going to be a tough game and our leaders and upperclassmen stepped up and kept us in the game for the most part. I don’t think the score reflects the effort and energy of that game.”
The Lady Mavs are slated to play host to Whitehouse on Friday. Whether or not Woods will return to coach his team Friday is to be determined.
“It’s up in the air,” Dukes said. “I’ve got practice set up for the next couple days and if I need to go Friday, I’ll be ready to go.”