Marshall’s girls basketball team was unable to come away with its first district win of the year Friday when it fell to the Lufkin Lady Panthers with a final score of 53-24.
The Lady Mavericks are currently 7-6 overall and 0-2 against district opponents.
“Last night’s game was a frustrating one,” Eric Woods, first-year-head coach of the Lady Mavs said Saturday.
“We played really good defense in the first half and gave ourselves a lot of great offensive opportunities but just could not convert them. We have got to start converting those into two points if we want to compete with the better teams in our district.”
Kay Kay Jones led Marshall in scoring with seven points. She also had two rebounds and two assists. Jordan Terry and Kamryn Turner had three points apiece. Terry pulled down four rebounds and had three blocks. Turner had six rebounds.
The Lady Mavs will return to action when they take part in the annual Holiday Classic hosted by Hallsville. Their first game is slated for Friday at 9 a.m. when they go up against the Longview Lady Lobos in the Coliseum.
Later that same day, they will go up against Kilgore at 1:30 p.m. Friday will see Marshall take on Pleasant Grove at noon before wrapping up the tournament at 4:30 p.m. against Mount Pleasant.
“Looking to the future, this tournament in Hallsville gives an opportunity to continue to develop our team chemistry,” Woods said. “We are going to play against some very good competition and we look forward to the challenge it may bring.”
District play will resume Jan. 3 when Marshall plays host to Jacksonville. That night will also be the district opener for the boys teams as the Lady Mavs’ varsity game will immediately be followed by the boys’ varsity squad.