Marshall’s girls’ powerlifting squad is making history.
“This is actually the first time that anyone from Marshall has ever made it to state for the girls,” Lady Mavs powerlifting coach Karissa Temaat said. “Coach (Jodi) Satterwhite created the program in 2017 and 18 and this the first time that anyone has ever made it.”
Senior Raela Spratling, junior Are’Anna Gill and sophomore Madison Wright are set to weight in today and lift in the state meet Saturday morning.
Spratling’s best lift total so far is 845 while Gill’s best total is 770 and Wright’s is 960.
“Are’Anna was ranked first for her weight class,” Temaat said. “Raela was second and Madison was third. We were pretty confident going into the last meet.”
“Just stay with my routine, practice in the mornings,” Spratling said when asked about her goals and expectations for state. “It’s good because I won’t be by myself this year.”
“I would like to get top 15 if not top 10 and personally, I want to get 1,000 total,” Wright said. “My best total so far is 960. So 40 pounds is not a whole lot to get but it does feel like a whole lot to get.”
“I’ve got my sisters with me,” Gill said. “Coach (Quinton) Harlan has been a big help. He even came to the last meet even though he just moved.”
“My peers are very, very excited for me and I’m excited too and of course to have these girls,” Wright offered. “I’m excited and so proud of them. They’ve put in so much effort.”
Harlan accepted a job in Bastrop along with Jake Griedl and Temaat, who was his assistant, took over as head coach but plans on being in attendance at Saturday’s state meet.
“We’ve still been in contact,” Temaat said. “We text pretty much every day and he helps me figure it out. It’s been fun having that responsibility.”
Reality hasn’t quite sunk it yet for the Lady Mavs but they say they expect it to when the big moment comes.
“Not yet,” Gill when asked if it’s hit. “It probably will when I get there.”
“I feel like it’s going to sink in once we get to state,” Wright said. “Those nerves are going to hit me like, ‘Oh wow, I’m actually here.’”
“Not right now but when I get up there I will be,” Spratling said when asked if she was nervous.
All in all, Temaat said she’s enjoying the journey.
“It’s been fun watching their confidence grow, not only in the weight room but outside of the weight room,” she said.