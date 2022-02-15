There’s a different feel in the atmosphere during the playoffs. Just ask the Lady Mavs as they prepare to take on the Lufkin Lady Panthers in bi-district tonight.
“It’s a way different feel,” Kamryn Turner said. “In district, you’re trying to get placement to be able to go into the playoffs. When you get into the playoffs, it’s either you’re going to win or you’re going to lose and go home.”
“It’s like the first time doing something,” her teammate, Raela Spratling said.
Well in a way, they are doing something for the first time. This is the first time Turner and Spratling are in the playoffs for basketball and it’s the first time in 11 years that Marshall has sent a girls basketball team to the postseason.
“Everything kind of ramps up as you get into the postseason,” Lady Mavs head coach Eric Woods said. “There’s a lot more attention to detail. There’s a lot better focus. Generally, the teams that are most successful in the playoffs can maintain their focus and they can follow the game plan.”
The Lady Mavs finished district play with a record of 8-4 and are 18-12 overall entering tonight’s contest.
“We’re really pushing to get to that 20-win mark,” Woods said. “It’s still possible. We just have to take care of business.”
Woods and his squad are well aware the task of earning their 19th win will be anything but easy as they go up against the Lufkin Lady Panthers.
“My expectation is to work hard even when we’re not given the right calls and when adversity hits us,” Spratling said. “I’m expecting them to work as hard as we’re working.”
When asked what the key is to earning the bi-district victory, Spratling said, “Playing together, focusing and making shots.”
“We have to rebound because Lufkin has size and length and speed,” Turner said. “We just have to use our identity with defense and blocking and play together and I think we’ll come away with the win.”
“From competing against them in years past, I know they’re a disciplined team,” Woods said. “They’re a very tough and physical team. I know they have a lot of experience. Coach SoDale Lamb has done a wonderful job of building the program over the last couple years to be one of the best in my opinion, in East Texas.”
Tuner and Spratling know they each have a key role in the Lady Mavs’ success.
“Picking my teammates up when they’re sad about something,” Spratling said when asked about her role.
“I need to be a leader and encourage and also do my part on the court, either rebounding or catching a dime pass from my point guard,” Turner offered.
Turner is currently averaging 6 points, five rebounds and two steals per game while Spratling has an average of four points and three rebounds per game. Woods said what they contribute goes far beyond stats.
“They have been a model for Lady Mavericks athletics,” Woods said. “They have done a tremendous job to not only raise our basketball program but I think they’ve done a tremendous job of elevating all female athletic programs here in Marshall. I think they’ve set the standard of how Lady Mavericks are supposed to conduct themselves, how they put in the necessarily work, a great work ethic. I think they have set a standard for future Lady Mavericks to come show it is very possible to not only be an athlete but you can be a great student. You can be a great citizen of this community and you can do it at a high level. They’ve helped many of our programs continue to evolve over the last three years. I’m very proud of them and everything that they have achieved in their careers up to this point.”
The Lady Mavs say the bigger the crowd cheering them on in today’s game, the better.
“It’s been good,” Spratling said when asked what the support has been like from peers. “Everyone is cheering us on. Hopefully we have a nice crowd out tomorrow to watch us. They give us a lot of motivation. It makes us feel like we have something to prove.”
“I think that will give us a lot of motivation because when we had it during volleyball playoffs, it was a whole different atmosphere and it gave us motivation on the court,” Turner recalls.
Tonight’s bi-district game against Lufkin is slated for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Tenaha High School.