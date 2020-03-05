ELYSIAN FIELDS -- Marshall’s softball team went 2-0 in the opening day of the Brandon Goyne Memorial Softball Classic on Thursday with a 7-1 win over Pine Tree and a 4-0 win over Pleasant Grove. The wins move Marshall’s record to 13-4 on the year.
“I was pleased,” Marshall head coach Alli Shepperd said. “I think it took them a little while to wake up and I think they played much better the second game. They’re getting better at being disciplined at the plate and not swinging at balls and getting strikes. That’s something we’ve really been working on.”
The second game saw the Lady Mavs come away with six hits. Maggie Truelove and Caitlyn Ellenburg each went 1-for-3 with one run. Adriana Vences reached on a walk and scored one run. Liz Palmer went 1-for-1 as she reached on a bunt single and a walk. Martha Gaspar was 1-of-1 with a double and an RBI. Abby Vences and Cate Truelove each had an RBI. Caitlyn Ellenburg got the win from the circle as she threw 51 pitches in four innings, allowing no runs and only one hit, walking one batter and striking out three.
Addi Koller came up with Pleasant Grove’s only hit of the game.
The first inning saw the Lady Mavs go three up three down but the first run of the game came in the second inning. Liz Palmer reached on a walk before scoring on an RBI from Abby Vences to give Marshall a 1-0 led. Caitlyn Ellenburg reached on a base hit to lead off the fourth inning, then went on to score on an RBI sacrifice fly. Adriana Vences reached on a walk before finding her way home to give the Lady Mavs a 3-0 lead. The final run came an inning later when Cate Truelove’s RBI scored her sister to help the Lady Mavs seal up the 4-0 win.
Marshall will return to action today at 9 a.m. when it takes on Harleton and then at 10:45 when it goes up against Elysian Fields.