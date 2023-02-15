MARSHALL — The East Texas Golden Gloves boxing tournament is right around the corner, happening Feb. 16-18 at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview.
For Doug Krantz, owner of D-Rocks Gym in Marshall, this is the most important event of the year.
D-Rocks is a combat sport gym that has been here in Marshall since 2007. For 12 years, D-Rocks has been sending their athletes to participate in this yearly tournament. D-Rocks has 16 students participating this year, 13 of which are under the age of 18.
“It’s huge,” Krantz said, “if you win the Golden Gloves of East Texas, you advance to the state championships, and if you win that you go to the national championships.”
Winning a Golden Gloves Championship is something that stays with you forever. Muhammad Ali and former UFC heavy-weight champion Stipe Miocic are just two examples of professional fighters that made a name for themselves as Golden Gloves champions.
For Krantz, signing up for big competitions like this is important and beneficial for his students.
“It helps them a lot to learn how to deal with people, while also teaching them how to defend themselves. Preparing for tournaments like this requires discipline. There’s also a comradery that comes with facing opponents that are your weight and age,” said Krantz.
The students are nervous about their bouts, but enjoy the intense competition. Around half of the students fighting in this year’s event are returning from last year’s Golden Gloves Tournament.