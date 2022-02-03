Not much has changed for the football district that Marshall and Hallsville play in after the UIL’s realignment Wednesday morning. The only difference other than being in the in District 8-5A Division II instead of District 9-5A Division II is the district will not include Jacksonville in 2022.
“It’s pretty much what we expected,” Hallsville football coach Josh Strickland said. “We thought maybe they’d add one of those teams up north, Terrell or Greenville or one of those guys but it’s pretty much what everybody expected.”
The district will now consist of seven teams as opposed to eight, leaving each team with four non-district games.
“Our schedule is set,” Strickland added. “Week 1, it’ll be Terrell. Weak 2, it will be Henderson. Week 3 will be Sulphur Springs and Week 4 will be Kilgore. We’ll have T-High the first district game. So we’ll play our four non-district games and then we’re at T-High.”
“That’s pretty much what I expected,” Marshall assistant football coach Anthony Randle said. “The thing I asked was, ‘Who are they going to pick up instead or are they just going to leave it?’ They could have added Sulphur Springs or Greenville or someone we’re in close proximity with who has been in our district in the past. I’m pretty pleased with what we’ve got. Everything has pretty much stayed the same.”
Marshall is currently without an athletic director and head football coach. Randle said he expects the football schedule to be finalized after the position is filled.
“That’s something that before coach (Jake) Griedl left, we talked about possibilities but we’re not really sure what it’s going to be like. We’ll talk as a staff to see who’s going to be available and that type of deal. We’re doing the best we can until we find out who the headman is.”
Strickland said they’re still working on finalizing the locations of each game and added, “We know in this district, week in and week out we’re going to have to play our best every single week. We’re a lot more worried about us than we are anybody else.”
For the non-football district, Marshall and Hallsville will be in District 15-5A along with Longview, Pine Tree, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Tyler and Whitehouse.