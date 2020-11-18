Marshall’s volleyball has clinched a playoff spot for the first time in 15 years after defeating Pine Tree and Longview in a tournament for the fourth seed Saturday.
“We just didn’t give up,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “We knew that it would take every point to win and we didn’t take any points off. They fought the whole day, which was really good to see because that consistency is something we had been lacking. It was really exciting for me.”
Marshall had fallen short in four games the first round of district before being swept in the sound round by both Pine Tree and Longview.
“Honestly, we just didn’t show up the first two times that we played them,” Allen said. “We knew we could compete with them when we played them during the regular season but we just didn’t bring that consistency and Saturday we did.”
The Lady Mavs’ bi-district playoff match is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Nacogdoches.
“If our block is going the way it has been and our defense keeps being really scrappy and if we continue to bring that refuse-to-lose aspect of our game, it’s going to be a really good match,” Allen said.
Hallsville joins Marshall in the playoffs with the third seed, after Sulphur Springs and Texas High.
“In our last district game against Sulphur Springs, we played probably our best of the season and the difference was getting a lot more digs and blocks,” Hallsville head volleyball coach Cara Collum said. “We’re always focusing on our serve and our serve-receive just because that’s a key part of the game but I think what really elevated our game and what can elevate our game in the playoffs is really honing in on the defensive side of the ball.”
Hallsville’s game against Whitehouse is slated for Friday at 6 p.m. in Hawkins.