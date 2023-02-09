From Staff Reports
Bullard, led by Jacob Morris and his round of 74, earned the team title on Monday at the 50th annual Lobo Invitational Golf Tournament held at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
Bullard finished with a 314 as a team. Mount Pleasant was second, two shots back, and Hallsville finished third.
Nathan Williams of Hallsville turned in a round of 70 to take top individual honors.
Bullard (314): Jacob Morris 74, Kyle Schneider 76, Matthew Elliott 84, Eli Falls 80, Greyson Breedlove 84
Mount Pleasant (316): Matthew Peterson 72, Jacob Baker 76, Clayton Brison 83, Braiden Merryman 85, Kade Strickland 88
Hallsville (316): Nathan Williams 70, Ben Williams 80, Logan ox 90, Michael Crossland 83, Owen Porter 83
Palestine (341): Reed Brally 83, Hudson Dear 84, Lawson Weber 102, Reid Mason 85, Brody Mitchell 89
Tyler Legacy (341): Grayden Goates 81, Hugh Barnett 93, Alex Egana 82, Karter Simmons 86, Sam Fate 92
Carthage (343): Jett Surratt 78, Cale Preston 86, Charlie Barber 94, Luke Lawrence 85, Brayden Shepherd 125
Spring Hill (345): Mark French 81, Carson Kraus 86, Nick Morten 92, Corbin Broyles 87, Ryan McClain 91
Trinity School of Texas (350): Hudson Parr 84, Jack Taylor 93, GageBussey 98, Palmer Mann 105, James Castle 116
Longview 1 (359): Keagan Jordan 83, Will Lenhart 94, Samuel Sherman 96, Thomas Hickman 95, Aden Fite 87
Marshall (369): Luke LaBouve 99, Bryce Alexander 90, Dayne Ferguson 100; Cade Runyan 86, Sam Abney 94
Pleasant Grove (369): Junior Power 80, Saxton Lawrence 93, Landon Prejean 90, Corby Spry 106, Gavin Escamilla 129
Lindale (389): No individual names reported
Longview 2 (398): Adam Wheeler 101, Preston Hatfield 110, Lane Healy 92, Samuel Jackson 95, Henry Danielson 111
Spring Hill 2 (406): Trevor West 94, Trent Thompson 102, Davin Martin 132, John Harris 102, Ben Cockrell 105
Whitehouse (412): Coleman Smith 98, Tate Smith 102, Michael Ranshaw 121, Eric Watson 109, Caleb Remedies 103
Medalists: Hayes Daugbjerg, Pine Tree 85; Andrew Meek, Pine Tree 123; Gavin Carlile, Marshall 92; Trevor McDaniel, Marshall 100; Trey Crafton, Hallsville 90; Karson Hess, Hallsville 101; Shepherd Smith, Carthage 107; Caleb Miller, Carthage 108; Jace Driver, Woden 84; Hunter Gaskin, Woden 90