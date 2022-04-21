District 15-5A/16-5A
Area Track and Field Championships
at Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: 1. Longview 108; 2. Huntsville 83; 3. Marshall 79; 4. Hallsville 77; 5. Texas High 62; 6. Nacogdoches 42; 7. Lufkin 37; 7. Pine Tree 37; 9. Sulphur Springs 34; 10. Jacksonville 28; 11. Whitehouse 14; 12. Mount Pleasant 13.5; 13. Tyler 5.5
Individual results
100 meters: 1. Asia Smith, Marshall 12.22; 2. Teasia Fields, Lufkin 12.45; 3. Jazmyne White, Jacksonville 12.66; 4. Jakayla Morrow, Longview 12.74
200 meters: 1. Brayleigh Mitchell, Longview 25.41; 2. Shannon Mills, Marshall 25.46; 3. Vanessa Perez, Texas High 26.01; 4. Alaila Allen, Marshall 26.71
400 meters: 1. Mahalia Twine, Huntsville 56.27; 2. DaNaucia Johnson, Longview 56.74; 3. Jordan Collins, Huntsville 1:01.16; 4. Laila Diaz, Huntsville 1:01.34
800 meters: 1. Avery Perkins, Hallsville 2:17.14; 2. Aubrey Dennis, Huntsville 2:24.91; 3. Carolyn Hale, Hallsville 2:25.15; 4. Addison Hatchett, Hallsville 2:27.02
1600 meters: 1. Avery Perkins, Hallsville 5:16.89; 2. Kylea Hatfield, Hallsville 5:34.17; 3. Carolyn Hale, Hallsville 5:37.51; 4. Haylee Shulz, Sulphur Springs 5:38.04
3200 meters: 1. Kylea Hatfield, Hallsville 12:09.72; 2. Emily Martinez, Jacksonville 12:11.73; 3. Haylee Shultz, Sulphur Springs 12:19.23; 4. Mackenzie Robinson, Pine Tree 12:21.56
100 hurdles: 1. Bobbi Hatchett, Texas High 14.92; 2. Jasmine Mitchell, Pine Tree 16.66; 3. T’Asia McGee, Longview 16.89; 4. Shariah Wade, Nacogdoches 17.00
300 hurdles: 1. T’Asia McGee, Longview 48.03; 2. Brianna Dzudie, Longview 48.09; 3. Bobbi Hatchett, Texas High 49.21; 4. Alexsia Edwards, Texas High 50.35
400 relay: 1. Huntsville (Kye’ana Washington, Markia Sweat, Mahalia Twine, Maciah Martin) 48.46; 2. Marshall (Asia Smith, Shannon Mills, Alaila Allen, Mahogani Wilson) 48.58; 3. Texas High (Bobbi Hatchett, Jayla Henderson, Vanessa Perez, Valeria Perez) 49.12; 4. Nacogdoches (Kimora Ellis, Keniyah Evans, Ja’Aira Fletcher, Jada Lister) 50.21
800 relay: 1. Longview (Aniah Stansell, Kyra Taylor, Brayleigh Mitchell, Jakayla Morrow) 1:42.94; 2. Marshall (Asia Smith, Shannon Mills, Alaila Allen, Mahogani Wilson) 1:43.66; 3. Nacogdoches (Nevaeh Sweat, Ja’Aira Fletcher, Kimora Ellis, Jada Lister) 1:45.21; 4. Texas High (Vanessa Perez, Daniyah Anderson, Valeria Perez, Jayla Henderson) 1:45.49
1600 relay: 1. Longview (Aniah Stansell, Brayleigh Mitchell, Kyra Taylor, DaNaucia Johnson) 3:55.86; 2. Huntsville (Aubrey Dennis, Liala Diaz, Marti Okech, Mahalia Twine) 4:03.72; 3. Hallsville (Ellie Hutton, Avery Perkins, Kylea Hatfield, Carolyn Hale) 4:11.21; 4. Pine Tree (Ja’Naysha Gipson, Jalen Scroggins, Lauren Vasquez, Malaisha Allen) 4:12.29
Triple jump: 1. Jazmyne White, Jacksonville 36-10.75; T’Asia McGee, Longview 36-2.75; 3. Ladi’Roliarity Guereca, Mount Pleasant 36-1.5; 4. Bobbi Hatchett, Texas High 35-11
Shot put: 1. Tierrani Johnston, Marshall 36-4.5; 2. Tara Hale, Lufkin 37-5.5; 3. Jada Owens, Longview 34-2; 4. Raela Spratling, Marshall 33-1
High jump: 1. Olivia Simmons, Hallsville 5-4; 2. Bobbi Hatchett, Texas High 4-10; 3. Makenzi Delaney, Lufkin 4-10; 4. Ewoma Ugbini, Pine Tree 4-10
Long jump: 1. Mahailia Twine, Huntsville 17-11.75; 2. Ja’Aira Fletcher, Nacogdoches 17-9; 3. Ladi’Roliarity Guereca 17-4; 4. Ja’Naysha Gipson, Pine Tree 17-3.5
Discus: 1. Tierrani Johnson, Marshall 124-10; 2. Ryan Roberts, Longview 100-10; 3. Jayden Holly, Sulphur Springs 90-6; 4. Alauryn Morgan, Pine Tree 88-5
Pole vault: 1. Claire Bybee, Sulphur Springs 13-0; 2. Jaicee Jasmer, Sulphur Springs 10-6; 3. Kylee Freeman, Whitehouse 9-0; 4. Veronika Willardson, Nacogdoches 8-6
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: 1. Mount Pleasant 105; 2. Whitehouse 78; 2. Tyler 78; 4. Longview 68; 5. Lufkin 57; 5. Marshall 57; 7. Hallsville 51; 8. Huntsville 38; 9. Nacogdoches 33; 10. Pine Tree 27; 11. Sulphur Springs 14; 12. Jacksonville 10; 13. Texas High 4
Individual results
100 meters: 1. DeKalon Taylor, Longview 10.58; 2. Sedgwrick Pitts, Whitehouse 10.73; 3. Kameron Key, Tyler 10.81; 4. Dylan Bennett, Whitehouse 10.82
200 meters: 1. Sedgewrick Pitts, Whitehouse 22.25; 2. Montrell Wade, Tyler 22.45; 3. Markell Johnson, Tyler 22.60; 4. Zakyire Moon, Longview 22.90
400 meters: 1. Markell Johnson, Tyler 49.43; 2. Spencer Taylor, Marshall 49.56; 3. Isaiah Collins, Huntsville 50.26; 4. Max Clemons Whitehouse 50.69
800 meters: 1. Grant Ashby, Lufkin 1:57.98; 2. Kristopher Murphy, Lufkin 1:58.38; 3. Max Clemons, Whitehouse 1:58.49; 4. Malachi Gray, Pine Tree 1:58.67
1600 meters: 1. Kristopher Murphy, Lufkin 4:38.26; 2. Grant Ashby, Lufkin 4:39.91; 3. Pedro Daniel Robles, Mount Pleasant 4:42.98; 4. Reynold Guadarrama, Lufkin 4:43.14
3200 meters: 1. Pedro Daniel Robles, Mount Pleasant 9:59.38; 2. Samuel Hawthorne, Hallsville 10:06.08; 3. John Dudley, Huntsville 10:10.29; 4. Geovanni Calderon, Mount Pleasant 10:11.87
110 hurdles: 1. Skyler Guereca, Mount Pleasant 14.88; 2. Anthony Sims, Hallsville 15.04; 3. Tre Taylor, Huntsville 15.50; 4. D E Morris Isaiah Hunter, Mount Pleasant 15.56
300 hurdles: 1. Keshon Foster, Marshall 40.28; 2. Skyler Guereca, Mount Pleasant 42.10; 3. Zy Thomas, Nacogdoches 42.74; 4. Jaden Starks, Whitehouse 42.90
400 relay: 1. Longview (Jalen Hale, Taylor Tatum, Zakyire Moon, DeKalon Taylor) 41.41; 2. Tyler (Kameron Key, Montrell Wade, Xavier Tatum, Ashad Walker) 41.75; 3. Whitehouse (Jermod McCoy, Maddax Gray, Dominic Rayford, Sedgwrick Pitts) 42.47; 4. Marshall (Camron Gibson, Jaylin Alexander, Domar Roberson, John Thomas) 42.71
800 relay: 1. Longview (Taylor Tatum, Jalen Hale, DeKalon Taylor, Zakyire Moon) 1:26.96; 2. Tyler (William Dail, Kameron Key, Montrell Wade, Ashad Walker) 1:27.75; 3. Mount Pleasant (Dylan Bennett, William Hills, Braylon Jones, LaTristan Thompson) 1:28.63; 4. Marshall (Camron Gibson, Jaylin Alexander, Domar Roberson, John Thomas) 1:28.74
1600 relay: 1. Marshall (Keshon Foster, Camron Gibson, Jeremiah McCowan, Spencer Taylor) 3:23.56; 2. Huntsville (Andrew Merino, Roel Castillo, AJ Wilson, Isaiah Collins) 3:24.08; 3. Lufkin (Brayden Murphy, Robert Fields, Alec Forney, Omarion Scott) 3:25.12; Tyler (Nicholas Collins, Markell Johnson, Ashad Walker, Keyston Wilson) 3:28.00
Long jump: 1. Jalen Hale, Longview 22-5; 2.Jonathon Fuller, Pine Tree 22-1.5; 3. Lajarian Leadon, Nacogdoches 21-11.5; 4. Korderian Turner, Sulphur Springs 21-10
Pole vault: 1. Tate Smith, Whitehouse 14-0; 2. Keaten Griffin, Pine Tree 13-6; 3. Trevor Coleman, Hallsville 13-6; 4. Ty Barbee, Sulphur Springs 13-0
Discus: 1. Jaylon Horton, Whitehouse 141-10; 2. Stanley Tunstall, Hallsville 140-2; 3. Andrew Rogers, Nacogdoches 134-9; 4. Astin Ledbetter, Mount Pleasant 130-7
Triple Jump: 1. Jermod McCoy, Whitehouse 47-10; 2. Xavier Hills, Mount Pleasant 47-0.25; 3. William Hills, Mount Pleasant 46-0.75; 4. Jace Moseley, Hallsville 43-9.75
Shot put: 1. Aiden Gay, Jacksonville 51-10.75; 2. James Williams, Nacogdoches 49-10; 3. JzanTrevian Emory, Mount Pleasant 49-1; 4. Dealyn Evans, Pine Tree 46-11.5
High jump: 1. Xavier Hills, Mount Pleasant 6-6; 2. Zachar Florence, Hallsville 6-6; 3. Ashad Walker, Tyler 6-4; 4. Weston Fields, Sulphur Springs 6-0