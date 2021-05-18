For the next several days, the eyes of Harrison County will be the baseball diamond as its two biggest schools, Marshall and Hallsville, battle it out in the quarterfinals round of the playoffs.
Although they’re just down the road from each other, the two schools took completely different routes to get to this point. The Bobcats own an overall record of 26-8 after going 10-2 in district play where they earned a district championship and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
The Mavericks earned their way into the playoffs due to a three-way tiebreaker that gave them the No. 4 seed as they now hold a record of 17-15 after going 8-4 against district opponents. Marshall was able to punch its ticket to the postseason largely in part to its 4-3 win over Hallsville late in district play, giving the Bobcats their first district loss.
“They’ve definitely fought back while being on the verge of elimination two different times – the last game of district and the third game against Highland Park,” Hallsville head baseball coach Scott Mitchell said of the Mavericks. “They fight back and that’s a credit to their character and their integrity and their never-say-die attitude. We’re well aware of that. Everybody knows how they’ve gotten there. My hat’s off to them for that. We know they’re not going to quit, not going to lie down and there’s never going to be a situation where we think it’s over because like Yogi Berra said, ‘It’s never over until it’s over.’”
“They’re a great team,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway added of the Bobcats. “They’re very talented. They’re very well coached. They’re the complete package. You don’t get ranked No. 4 in the state and you don’t have a record of 26-8 – that’s not a fluke. They have guys who can swing it. They play great defense and they’ve got multiple arms on the mound who can beat you.”
The bi-district round saw Hallsville cruise past Huntsville 5-0 and 4-1 in a series sweep of the Hornets. Then last week, Hallsville defeated Joshua 8-3 in the area round opener before falling to the Owls 1-0 in game two. That forced a third game to conclude the series where the Bobcats poured on 12 runs and only allowed their opponent to score one run.
Marshall’s bi-district victory came in a series sweep over the Whitehouse Wildcats. The Mavs took the first game on the road in a 4-1 final before sealing it up at home 2-0 the next day. That advanced them to the next round where they defeated Highland Park 5-1 at home before losing on the road the next night in a 7-6 final. That brought the series to a third game where the Mavericks defeated the Scots in walk-off fashion, 8-7, marking the 13th game of the year decide by one run for the Mavericks.
The Bobcats have totaled 237 runs this season on 235 hits. They’re led by the likes of catcher Matt Houston who has 37 hits, one home run, three triples, 29 RBI and a batting average of .381; Tyler Lee who has a batting average of .408 with 40 hits, four triples, 31 RBI and has scored 36 runs; Brayden Walker with a batting average of .313, 30 hits, 11 RBI and 38 runs. Kurt Wyman currently has 25 hits, three of which are triples and he has scored 34 runs as he owns a batting average of .338. Noah Jumper has 27 hits, 15 runs and 22 RBI for a batting average of .351. They are led on the mound by Jeb Drewery who has pitched in 16 games and started all but four of them where he has given up 32 runs on 52 hits, 11 walks and struck out 81 batters. He currently owns an ERA of 2.744. Landon Bowden has pitched in 14 games and started in 10 of them. He has allowed 12 runs on 33 hits and 29 walks. He also has thrown 81 strikeouts and has an ERA of 1.193.
Marshall has scored 151 runs on 213 hits so far this season. Garrett Cotten has 35 hits, two triples and has scored 19 runs and batted in 16. His batting average stands at .347. Hayden Kelehan has a batting average of .386 with 34 hits, two triples, 14 hit-by-pitches, 26 runs and 18 RBI. Jacob Oden has scored 16 runs on 27 hits, one triple and 10 walks and has batted in 18 runs. He is currently batting .303. Brayden Robbins has 25 hits, one triple for 16 runs and 12 RBI. Several Mavericks have proven to be reliable pitchers. Cotten is 6-5 from the mound where he has given up 34 runs on 59 hits and 27 walks while striking out 87 batters. He has an ERA of 2.145. Kelehan has started 10 of the 11 games he has pitched this year. He has given up 39 runs on 38 hits, walked 34 and struck out 46. His ERA is 3.632. Dante Enriquez has also proven to be a threat on the mound where he has allowed 30 runs on 41 hits, 18 walks and struck out 28 batters. He has a 2.646 ERA. Jim Weaver could also see some time at pitcher as he has allowed 18 runs on 22 hits, 11 walks and struck out 31 batters and owns an ERA of 1.537.
“The winner goes on and the loser stays home,” Mitchell offered. “That’s what you’re fighting for and it doesn’t matter who you’re playing now. It’s two good teams from the same district playing each other in a playoff scenario. It’s going to be intense. We know each other well. That’s what makes it unique. It’s going to be fun and it’s going to be a big series.”
“We split the first two games,” Dunaway said. “It’s going to be playoff baseball with two teams who are 15 miles apart. I think that says a lot about our district. A lot of people were talking about the Lufkin district, the Highland Park district and now all those teams are gone and you’ve got two in our district that are still in. Our district prepared us for the playoffs. Every team we played was a challenge each night. I think that says a lot about how good our district was.”
As of right now, weather permitting, the Mavericks and Bobcats are slated to being their three-game series at 7 p.m. today in Hallsville. If everything goes according to schedule, they will resume action Thursday at 7 p.m. in Marshall and if necessary, a third game will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.