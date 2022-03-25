Marshall and Hallsville are set to go head-to-head on the baseball and softball diamonds today but head coaches for both schools are less worried about the rivalry itself.
“We don’t (talk about the rivalry),” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “Our slogan is us vs. us and there’s a reason for that. We don’t really talk too much about the other team. Now that factor is going to play into it, whether we talk about it or not. It is a rivalry. It was pretty heated last year and fun for the communities but we’re not going to harp on it. Yeah, we’re playing Hallsville but we’re either going to beat ourselves or not.”
“It really doesn’t,” Chris Whatley, who’s in his first year as head coach of the Bobcats after spending about 10 years as an assistant, said when asked if the rivalry gets discussed much among his Bobcats. “It hasn’t yet. We lost a lot of kids last year and I know he lost a lot of kids as well so it’s a new team for both of us. I haven’t heard much about talking to them, which is good. I don’t like getting things stirred up more than the baseball game but I definitely know there’s something there. It’s 15 minutes down the road so we should have a good crowd here on Friday night. I anticipate a good ballgame.”
The Mavericks enter tonight’s game with an overall record of 8-7 and are 0-2 in district play while the Bobcats are 10-4-2 overall and 2-1 against district opponents. Last year saw the two teams split in the regular season before meeting again in the third round of the playoffs where Hallsville ended Marshall’s season on its way to a state championship appearance.
“We’re not going to change anything,” Dunaway said in regards to how they prepare for their Harrison-County rivals. “We practice the way we practice. At some point, we’ve got to get over timidness and again, the fear of failure comes to mind with me. That can really get to you in this game. This game can humble you real quick. When you kind of think you have it figured out, it will come to get you. We’ll talk about that. We’ll talk about the mental side of the game and some strategies to get your mind to reset when you do have those doubts that creep into your mind. I don’t have any doubt these guys will show up and be ready to compete against Hallsville.”
“Every game is a big game in district, so we’re just taking it one game at a time, getting ready for Marshall,” Whatley said. “We can’t worry about next week and not be prepared for them. All we can worry about at the end of the day is what we do. Coach Dunaway does a great job with those kids over there and they’ll be ready but like I said, we can only prepare and worry about us. If we take care of us and do what we do, at the end of the day, we’re going to be tough to beat. Our kids are buying in and they’re having a great time. They’re playing hard and we’re having leaders starting to show up. It’s all good.”
Marshall’s softball team is in its first year under head coach Amber Williams and she’s hoping the rivalry will give her Lady Mavs some motivation.
“Not being a true Marshall person, when I came in, I definitely felt the tension in every sport between Marshall and Hallsville and I’m hoping that’s something that the girls can feed off of for Friday to give them that extra boost, that extra motivation going into it,” Williams said.
Marshall’s softball squad enters the game with an overall 9-12-2 record and 1-3 in district play while the Ladycats are 13-7-1 overall and 3-1 against district opponents.
“Hallsville is good at manufacturing runs and trying to create chaos,” Williams offered. “As long as we can handle, know what’s coming before it comes, think about the next play that’s about to happen, I think we’ll be all right because something we do well is finding ways to put runs up.”
The Lady Mavs have scored 144 runs so far this season while Hallsville is right behind them with 142.
The Ladycats also went to state last year and because of that, head coach Kayla Whatley knows teams are targeting her team.
“For us right now, after going to state last year, this year has been a process of going into every game knowing a target’s on our back,” she explained. “Everyone wants to beat a team that went to state last year but on the other hand, I’ve told them it doesn’t matter what you did last year because you’ve got to do it again, do something different. You can’t expect last year’s achievements to carry you this year. That would be more of the focus of what we talk about. Everybody plays us like it’s a state game.”
Kayla Whatley added the Lady Mavs don’t have the same squad as last year so preparing for them will be difficult.
“This year is a little different,” the Ladycats’ coach said. “I know they have a new pitcher on the mound and they have a new coach. So going in, you talk about a few things but ultimately, we don’t know a lot about them this year. They have been playing well and we’re looking forward to having a good game with them.”
Both the softball game and the baseball game are set to take place in Hallsville. The softball game is set to begin at 6 p.m. while first pitch of the baseball game is slated for 7 p.m.