On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Marshall’s volleyball team earned its first win in Hallsville over the Ladycats and today, the two will go head-to-head in a rematch at Marshall’s Maverick Gymnasium.
“If it’s a close game, Marshall is really good at scoring the last points, whatever is necessary to win,” Hallsville head volleyball coach Tara Wait said. “They did that (against Hallsville the first time) and they put it away. We need to come out strong and stay ahead.”
“They run a very quick game offensively and they’re another scrappy team defensively,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “It’s another one of those games where we’re going to have to finish every ball, every play to the whistle. We’re going to have to be aggressive. We’re going to have to come out and we’re going to have to play our game.”
Ayden McDermott leads Hallsville in kills with 229, followed by Brooke Grissom with 193. Macie Nelson has 678 digs as Mallory Pyle has 392 and McDermott as has 378 while Emma Rogers has 344 Brook Grissom has 315 digs and Lauren Pyle has 210. Olivia Simmons has 79 blocks at Cate Thomas currently has 71. Teagan Hill has 50 and Mallory Pyle has 35. Lauren Pyle leads the team in assists with 739.
Mahogani Wilson leads the Lady Mavs in kills with 278. Next in line is Mia Dunaway with 171, Emily Hill with 140 and Caitlyn Ellenburg with 129. Isabella Emery leads the team in digs with 418, right in front of Ellenburg with 265. Ellenburg also leads the team in assists with 537 while Clair Abney has 223. Dunaway has 68 aces while Ellenburg has 54. Wilson also leads the block category with 51 as Dunaway closely follows with 42.
After losing to them, it was, ‘We need to step it up. We need to get our game where it should be,’” Wait added. “It took a while. We had to go through a lot. We lost to Texas so we had two losses in a row but last night (Tuesday night) we beat Texas in five, so going into this game is huge for us. Having that energy and that high from playing Texas and winning on our home court, we feel polished and ready for the challenge. I think we’re better prepared than last time I think our minds are right and our energy is there. The second half of district is a completely different team for us. We’re excited. I feel we’re all in the right place. We’re very motivated.”
“Last time when we played them at their place, I thought we did a really good job of doing that,” Allen said. “We came out and we played our game and it showed in the end. I feel like if we come out and play our game and worry about our side, it will be a really good game.”
Today’s volleyball action between Marshall and Hallsville is slated to begin with the varsity at 4:30 p.m.