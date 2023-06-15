MARSHALL — For the Lady Mavericks, it’s never too early to start training for softball. Marshall high hosted a softball youth camp on Monday and Tuesday, giving girls in third through eighth grade a taste of being on the Lady Maverick softball squad.
Having hosted the inaugural camp last summer, Marshall brought it back after much positive feedback from parents.
During the camps, they get to join a select few Lady Maverick softball players in their training. The girls get the chance to learn from, and look up to the current Lady Maverick athletes. Runs, drills, coaching — all of this gives them a chance to understand what being an athlete is all about and the coaching gives them a head start if they want to pursue it as they grow older.
“These camps are about getting the kids to come out, get some experience, and give them an idea of what we do here and our expectations for when they get into high school,” Head Coach Amber Williams said.
Williams leads these camps. With softball season being over, and all of the softball hopefuls off school for summer break, Williams says this is a great chance to show kids what it’s like to be an athlete.
“Camps like these are where dreams start, dreams of playing on the softball field,” Williams explained, “last year, we invited many of the girls from the camps to be bat girls for our teams this spring. The girls loved putting Marshall across their chest.”
For Marshall, its important to start softball training early to give the girls the best chance of success when they get on the field.
“We start young because softball is a tough sport; skill wise.” Williams continued, “The earlier we can get these girls used to the work, the better.”
“The kids benefit, but also our Maverick athletes get a chance to give back during their summer break. The kids really look up to our Lady Mavs.”