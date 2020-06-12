■ Editor’s note: This is the first in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Marshall High School during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 10
New turf was being laid during the spring in Maverick Stadium at Marshall High School, getting one step closer to the renovations of Marshall High School’s athletic facilities.
The school was also approved for a multi-million-dollar project that includes about $2.3 million for a new covered pavilion with a turf practice field, as well as $1.7 million for new turf on the baseball and softball fields.
The high school was also approved for about $632,000 for new flooring and about $102,000 to renovate the restrooms on both the home and visitors side of Maverick Stadium.
“The first big event I know that’s going to be held there is the graduation of the 2020 class, so that will be a cool experience for the 2020 seniors to be able to be the first to utilize that field and utilize that space and be able to walk across it and be a part of it,” Marshall ISD athletic director Jake Griedl said once the new turf was laid at Maverick Stadium.
MISD was also approved for new playground equipment at Marshall Early Childhood Center and new furniture at Marshall Early Graduation Center.
Marshall ISD superintendent Jerry Gibson said in a press release, “The students of Marshall deserve it. The community is ready. A plan, dreams and a vision with a supportive community and school board is unbeatable.”