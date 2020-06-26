■ Editor’s note: This is the third in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Marshall High School during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 8
If there’s any bright side for the Marshall Lady Mavs seeing their softball season coming to an early end, it’s the fact they owned a winning record when it happened.
The Lady Mavs were 17-6 overall and 1-1 against district opponents.
The Lady Mavs opened the season with a 12-0 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles and followed that up by winning their next five games, including another match against Tatum where Marshall won 16-0.
Marshall’s first loss of the year came in a 5-2 final against Ore City, a team the Lady Mavs defeated later in a tournament in White Oak, with a score of 11-1. That game saw sisters Maggie and Cate Truelove each homer.
The Lady Mavs totaled 14 home runs on the year before COVID canceled the remainder of their games.
Maggie Truelove led the team in that category with five while Adriana Vences was right behind her with four. The Truelove sisters were No. 1 and No. 2 leaders in hits to combine for 77 hits, 50 runs and 29 RBI.
Vences led the team from the circle where she went 5-2, allowing 108 hits, 43 runs and 22 walks while striking out 86 batters.
Caitlyn Ellenburg was 1-0 as a pitcher as she allowed 16 runs on 38 hits, and 13 walks while striking out 25 batters.
Marshall played its last game of the year when it fell at home against Hallsville. It was the final game for seniors Elizabeth Palmer, Cate Truelove, Chloe Buchanan, Maycee Griffin and Makayla Johnson.