Editor’s Note: This is the seventh in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Marshall High School during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 4
Moments before the fans stormed the court, Marshall’s Chris Leonard launched a long three-pointer from just in front of the half court line.
Leonard got the shot off just in time to beat the buzzer, banking it off the glass and into the hoop to give the Mavericks an 86-85 win over the Lufkin Panthers.
“I was just trying to get open and make something happen,” Leonard said after the game. “I had seen the clock was going by fast and I was like, ‘I’ve got to do something with it.’ I knew it had a chance to go in.”
““I had a timeout left and I wanted to see what their alignment looked like and if they would press up on us but obviously they were backing up,” Marshall boys head basketball coach Bobby Carson added.
“So he caught the ball fairly deep and you generally factor in that you’ve got about three, maybe four dribbles. He shot it from a little farther out than I thought he would but he has great range and that’s not anything we work on and they backed off.
“They were going to make sure they didn’t foul him. So he had a chance to wind up and eyeball it. I didn’t hear him call glass before he let it go, so in horse, it probably wouldn’t have counted but tonight it did.”
The win helped the Mavericks gain a share in the district championship.
Their season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs when they were upset by the Texas High Tigers in a 57-55 final.
Marshall finished the season with an overall record of 23-10 and a district record of 12-2.