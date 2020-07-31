Editor’s Note: This is the eighth installment in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Marshall High School during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 3
On Friday, Nov. 8, the Marshall Mavericks defeated the Pine Tree Pirates on senior night with a final score of 38-33 to seal up the outright district championship and set a new record of consecutive district wins with 25.
Marshall’s last district loss occurred on Sept. 23, 2016 when the Mavericks traveled to Texas High where they fell to the tigers in a 36-18 final.
The 2019 pre-district season was not friendly to the Mavericks as they went 0-4 to start the year and lost with a combined score of 118-26.
Marshall had a bye between its non-district and district games and returned home for the district opener where it hosted Lindale and defeated the Eagles 49-35 for its first win of the year and to keep its district-win streak alive.
The Mavericks followed the victory over Lindale with a 47-15 win at Hallsville, then a 40-21 victory at home over Mount Pleasant. They then traveled to the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville where they came away with a 45-13 victory over the Indians. On Oct. 25, Marshall hosted and defeated Nacogdoches 44-20 before knocking off Whitehouse on the road in 35-8 final. That led the Mavericks’ senior-night win over the Pirates.
Marshall is slated to begin the 2020 season on the road against New Caney and its district schedule is slated to kick off with the Mavericks playing host to the Texas High Tigers who return to Marshall’s district and was the last team responsible for handing the Mavericks their last district loss.